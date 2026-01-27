ClearSky Technologies and Hydeco Partner to Modernize and Right-Price P2P Messaging

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with Hydeco to bring carrier-grade P2P SMS, MMS, and USSD capabilities into the iCODE Connect ecosystem. The partnership is focused on modernizing legacy messaging infrastructure, correcting outdated pricing models, and ensuring carriers fully monetize all messaging traffic on their networks.

For many carriers, P2P messaging platforms have quietly auto-renewed for years at pricing structures that no longer reflect today's market or technology costs. Through this partnership, ClearSky and Hydeco are enabling carriers to right-size their messaging infrastructure, reduce unnecessary spend, and deploy modern SMSC, MMSC, and USSD solutions either fully hosted or on premise.

"The market has changed, but many carriers are still paying decade-old pricing for messaging infrastructure that should be simpler, more reliable, and more cost-effective today," said Ron Willett, VP & General Manager of ClearSky Technologies. "This partnership allows us to help carriers reset the economics of P2P messaging while giving them modern platforms that are easier to operate and scale."

As part of the iCODE Connect integration, ClearSky will also continually monitor carrier P2P traffic to identify A2P messaging that may be disguised as person-to-person traffic. This ensures carriers are not leaving revenue on the table by allowing unregistered 10DLC or enterprise traffic to bypass proper monetization and compliance frameworks.

"Hydeco has always focused on building messaging infrastructure that just works," said Alan Lewis, CEO of Hydeco. "We're known for reliability, simplicity, and fair pricing. Partnering with ClearSky allows us to bring those principles to more carriers while helping them modernize their networks and capture the full value of their messaging traffic."

Hydeco's SMSC, MMSC, and USSD platforms are trusted by carriers globally for their stability, performance, and straightforward deployment. By combining Hydeco's infrastructure expertise with ClearSky's iCODE Connect ecosystem, carriers gain a unified approach to managing P2P and A2P messaging with greater visibility, control, and commercial clarity.

This partnership reflects ClearSky's broader strategy to help carriers simplify operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and unlock new revenue opportunities across the entire messaging stack.

About Hydeco

Hydeco is a trusted provider of carrier-grade messaging infrastructure, delivering SMSC, MMSC, and USSD solutions to mobile network operators worldwide. Known for building products that "just work," Hydeco focuses on reliability, operational simplicity, and fair, market-aligned pricing. Its platforms are available as fully hosted or on-premise deployments, giving carriers flexibility while ensuring performance, scalability, and long-term value. To learn more, visit www.hydeco.com

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies, headquartered in Orlando, FL, empowers wireless operators and OTT providers to turn messaging into revenue, block fraud at the source, and deploy future-ready solutions without disrupting their networks. With 25+ years in the telecom industry, ClearSky delivers trusted products with an emphasis on security and ease of deployment through its industry-leading revenue share model. For more information, visit www.csky.com.

SOURCE ClearSky Technologies, Inc