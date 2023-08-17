Clearstep Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Conversational AI Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstep , the market leader in digital triage and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare assistants, is honored to announce its recognition as a Top Company in Conversational AI following thorough research and industry outreach by AVIA Marketplace, a prominent digital health marketplace.

As the only AI chat-based triage solution derived from Dr. Barton Schmitt's gold-standard telephone triage protocols, Clearstep's triage exceeds 95% accuracy. It has the largest health system deployments in the country, including HCA Healthcare, CVS Health, Mount Sinai Health System, Novant Health, Tufts Medicine, and other systems in 15+ states covering regions of 100+ hospitals.

Clearstep, the market leader in digital triage, is recognized as a Top Company in Conversational AI by AVIA Marketplace. Tweet this

"Witnessing how conversational and robust clinical AI is optimizing patient interactions and care team efficiencies for our clients has been rewarding," said Adeel Malik, CEO and Co-founder of Clearstep. "Our collaboration with AVIA Marketplace ensures that more hospitals, health systems, and medical groups can secure the most accurate, reliable, and engaging AI healthcare assistants available and forge ahead towards improving patient access, engagement, and outcomes while mitigating workforce challenges."

The Top Conversational AI Companies Report is a compilation and analysis of client ratings, reviews, and healthcare system implementation data from across the nation. The report offers a deeper understanding of industry trends and emphasizes the impact these companies and their products presently have in the field. Considering the fast-paced advancements in AI and its growing implications, this report seeks to clarify the landscape and illuminate how these solutions are best aiding organizations to optimize their patient communication and service efficiency.

"Conversational AI solutions have the potential to drive significant transformation in healthcare. Our report underscores the front-runners contributing to this crucial field at a time when driving real outcomes - not just talking about the latest thing - has never been more important," stated Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our goal with the Conversational AI Landscape Report is to equip healthcare organizations with in-depth insights and essential tools for successfully deploying and extending these cutting-edge digital solutions. By harnessing these digital tools, we can enhance service efficiency, optimize patient experiences, and address the escalating challenges that healthcare providers are wrestling with today."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Conversational AI Companies list here .

About Clearstep

Clearstep is a leading digital health company helping healthcare organizations and patients create an individual roadmap to the right care at the right time and place. Leveraging clinically validated and secure AI virtual healthcare assistants, Clearstep partners with health systems, hospitals, medical groups, retail pharmacies, population health organizations, and payers to activate its technology across websites, mobile applications, and patient portals. Clearstep reduces administrative burdens for care teams by automating symptom checks, triage, common patient services, remote patient monitoring, and clinical workflows – ultimately improving efficiencies, experiences, and outcomes. Learn more at Clearstep.Health and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Clearstep