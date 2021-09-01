ClearView Healthcare Partners Recapitalized by GHO Capital

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is pleased to announce that GHO Capital Partners LLP, a European specialist investor in global healthcare, has acquired a majority ownership position in RLH's portfolio company, ClearView Healthcare Partners ("ClearView" or "Company") from RLH and ClearView management. ClearView, the leading independent strategy consulting firm focused on the life sciences, provides high-value guidance to its clients in connection with (i) key decision points in the development and commercialization process and (ii) the management of growth and innovation across clients' entire clinical and commercial portfolios. The Company's clients encompass a wide range of enterprises throughout the Big Pharma, Biopharma, Diagnostics, and MedTech sectors.

ClearView is able to deliver a distinctive combination of deep and diversified therapeutic expertise together with business insights because of the Company's ability to attract and retain exceptional talent. RLH is very proud of Clearview's success in growing its revenue three-fold organically during RLH's involvement while concurrently earning numerous recognitions of the strength of its culture. Most notably, ClearView was included in Vault's prestigious annual Top 50 Consulting Firms and Best Boutique Firms lists every year during RLH's engagement with the Company and earned #1 Best Boutique honors in 2020. We congratulate the Company's founders - Rich Mynahan, Steve Chao, and Kevin Richard - and the entire ClearView organization on their achievements and wish the Company continued success in the future.

Clearsight Advisors and Houlihan Lokey acted as strategic co-advisors to ClearView; Winston & Strawn and Foley Hoag LLP acted as legal advisors and RSM US LLP served as financial and tax advisor to the Company.

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 35+ year history of successful investing. Our firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Contact

For more information please contact:

Jessica Bramwell

Director of Communications

RLH Equity Partners

949-428-2205

[email protected]

www.rlhequity.com

SOURCE RLH Equity Partners

Related Links

https://www.rlhequity.com

