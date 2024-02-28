Clearwater Analytics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 2023 Revenue of $99.0 million, up 20% year-over-year

Full Year 2023 Revenue of $368.2 million, up 21% year-over-year

Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.3%; Q4 2023 Free Cash Flows of $22.5 million

Q4 2023 Gross Revenue Retention Rate of 98%; Net Revenue Retention Rate of 107%

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023

Full Year 2023 Revenue $99.0 million

$368.2 million Year-over-Year Revenue Growth % 19.8 %

21.3 % Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)1



$379.1 million Year-over-Year ARR Growth %



17.2 % Net Loss $(3.4) million

$(23.1) million Net Loss Margin % (3.5) %

(6.3) % Adjusted EBITDA $30.0 million

$105.9 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 30.3 %

28.8 %

1ARR is a point in time metric, therefore fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 results are the same.

"We had a strong 2023, and the durability of our business was on full display as we delivered a full year revenue growth of 21%, while meaningfully improving both gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The number of $1 million-plus clients grew by 28% over the last year, which is a testament to the advanced capabilities of our platform, now fully transitioned to the public cloud. With this transition complete, we are very excited to allocate more than 60% of R&D capacity to fueling growth," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the continuing advances in using machine learning and artificial intelligence for operational efficiency and the increasing network effect, the operations team was actually smaller at the end of 2023 than it was at the beginning of the year, demonstrating the disruptive nature of a single instance, multi-tenant business model. We recorded our best-ever customer satisfaction and NPS scores and more than 150 programs went live on our platform this past year. Finally, we are thrilled to welcome three new senior executives to the Company, bolstering our presence in Europe and Asia. Throughout our journey, we remain dedicated to fulfilling the long-term needs of our clients and relentlessly pushing the boundaries of innovation across the investment lifecycle."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Summary

Revenue : Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $99.0 million , an increase of 19.8%, from $82.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was , an increase of 19.8%, from in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross Profit : Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $70.7 million , compared with $59.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $76.2 million , which equates to a 77.0% non-GAAP gross margin and an increase of 120 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022.



: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to , compared with in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was , which equates to a 77.0% non-GAAP gross margin and an increase of 120 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. Net Income/(Loss) : Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.4 million compared with net loss of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss for the fourth quarter included total equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes of $23.7 million , which decreased compared to the third quarter as the full year revenue growth of JUMP products did not meet the performance vesting for threshold RSUs related to the JUMP acquisition, resulting in a reversal of $6.9 million of expense previously recognized in the year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $24.1 million from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was compared with net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss for the fourth quarter included total equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes of , which decreased compared to the third quarter as the full year revenue growth of JUMP products did not meet the performance vesting for threshold RSUs related to the JUMP acquisition, resulting in a reversal of of expense previously recognized in the year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to from in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $30.0 million , up from $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 30.3%, an increase of 80 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022.



: Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was , up from in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 30.3%, an increase of 80 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash Flows : Operating cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $24.1 million . Free cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $22.5 million from $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, free cash flow was $79.0 million , an increase of 57.2% over the full year 2022.



: Operating cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2023 were . Free cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to from in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, free cash flow was , an increase of 57.2% over the full year 2022. Net Loss Per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. : Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year of 2023, net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.11 . For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net income per basic share was $0.12 , and non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.10 .



: Net loss per basic and diluted share was in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year of 2023, net loss per basic and diluted share was . For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net income per basic share was , and non-GAAP net income per diluted share was . Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $317.7 million as of December 31, 2023 , compared to $255.6 million as of December 31, 2022 . Total debt, net of debt issuance cost, was $48.0 million as of December 31, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Metrics Summary

Annualized Recurring Revenue : As of December 31, 2023 , annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") reached $379.1 million , an increase of 17.2% from $323.5 million as of December 31, 2022 .



ARR is calculated at the end of a period by dividing the recurring revenue in the last month of such period by the number of days in the month and multiplying by 365.



: As of , annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") reached , an increase of 17.2% from as of . ARR is calculated at the end of a period by dividing the recurring revenue in the last month of such period by the number of days in the month and multiplying by 365. Gross Revenue Retention Rate : As of December 31, 2023 , the gross revenue retention rate was 98%, consistent with the Company's gross revenue retention rate as of December 31, 2022 . The Company has reported a gross revenue retention rate of 98% for nineteen out of the twenty prior quarters.



Gross revenue retention rate represents annual contract value ("ACV") at the beginning of the 12-month period ended on the reporting date less client attrition over the prior 12-month period, divided by ACV at the beginning of the 12-month period, expressed as a percentage. ACV is comprised of annualized recurring revenue plus contracted-not-billed revenue, which represents the estimated annual contracted revenue for new and existing client opportunities prior to revenue recognition.



: As of , the gross revenue retention rate was 98%, consistent with the Company's gross revenue retention rate as of . The Company has reported a gross revenue retention rate of 98% for nineteen out of the twenty prior quarters. Gross revenue retention rate represents annual contract value ("ACV") at the beginning of the 12-month period ended on the reporting date less client attrition over the prior 12-month period, divided by ACV at the beginning of the 12-month period, expressed as a percentage. ACV is comprised of annualized recurring revenue plus contracted-not-billed revenue, which represents the estimated annual contracted revenue for new and existing client opportunities prior to revenue recognition. Net Revenue Retention Rate : As of December 31, 2023 , the net revenue retention rate was 107%, compared to 106% as of December 31, 2022 .



Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue from clients on the platform for 12 months and includes changes from the addition, removal, or value of assets on our platform, contractual changes that have an impact to annualized recurring revenues and lost revenue from client attrition.



: As of , the net revenue retention rate was 107%, compared to 106% as of . Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue from clients on the platform for 12 months and includes changes from the addition, removal, or value of assets on our platform, contractual changes that have an impact to annualized recurring revenues and lost revenue from client attrition. Clients: As of December 31, 2023 , the Company had 1,349 clients, and 86 clients that contributed at least $1.0 million in ARR, an increase of 28.4% from 67 clients that contributed at least $1.0 million in ARR as of December 31, 2022 .



As of , the Company had 1,349 clients, and 86 clients that contributed at least in ARR, an increase of 28.4% from 67 clients that contributed at least in ARR as of . Assets Under Management (AUM): As of December 31, 2023 , the platform processes and reports on $7.3 trillion assets daily, compared to $6.4 trillion assets daily as of December 31, 2022 .

Recent Business Highlights

Notably, while AUM on the Clearwater platform grew to $7.3 trillion , the Company ended 2023 at essentially the same headcount as the end of 2022.



, the Company ended 2023 at essentially the same headcount as the end of 2022. After completing its transition to the cloud, Clearwater Analytics now devotes more than 60% of its R&D resources to fostering innovation across our comprehensive suite of product offerings. R&D is focused on:



Investment Data Consolidation : Enhancing our products, like Clearwater Prism and Clearwater for IBOR, to provide a full 360-degree look at investment data for analytics and reporting, while bringing agility to investment managers and buy-side investors so they can improve efficiencies and increase AUM.

Asset Class and Funds Expansion: Delivery of more comprehensive solutions such as Clearwater LPx, Clearwater MLx, Clearwater LPx Clarity, Clearwater for Stable Value Funds and more, to provide the deep details required for compliance and risk across varying asset and fund classes.

Front and Middle Office Solutions: Expansion into new buyers across the investment lifecycle with products like Clearwater Risk & Analytics, Clearwater Performance & Attribution, Clearwater JUMP and Clearwater JUMP Start.

Platform Innovations : Applying innovations, such as Premium Close Package and Clearwater Tri-Partite Transactions, to our accounting and reporting platform for our existing clientele.

New Frontiers: Using the latest technologies, such as Clearwater's CWIC apps and Clearwater Insights, to drive innovation across the investment lifecycle.





Clearwater Analytics expanded its footprint within existing clients and added marquee clients such as AppsFlyer, Assured Life Association, Caisse Centrale de Réassurance, Carpenters' Combined Funds Pension, Colcom Foundation, Cross River Bank, Equinix, Evergreen Annuity & Life Co, Federal Life Insurance Company, Globe Life, IQUW Administration Services Limited, Metropolitan Police Friendly Society Ltd., Millers Mutual Insurance Group, Openly Holdings Corp, Pro-Demnity Insurance Company, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California , Salud Integral en la Montana , United Casualty and Surety Insurance Company, USA Underwriters, and Vermont Community Foundation.



, Salud Integral en la , United Casualty and Surety Insurance Company, Underwriters, and Vermont Community Foundation. Clearwater Analytics successfully drove cross-sell and upsell motions in the fourth quarter. Highlights include:



A growing roster of clients, including Globe Life, that use both Clearwater's JUMP solution for OMS/PMS and Clearwater's accounting and reconciliation solution.

Noteworthy new Clearwater Prism clients who have chosen our market-leading next-gen investment data management hub for enhanced client portal and reporting.

The Clearwater for Stable Value solution was chosen by T. Rowe Price to support their growing stable value business.

Clearwater also welcomed its first clients for Clearwater MLx, a new solution for mortgage loan detailed accounting. The Company continued to capitalize on the market need for detailed LP accounting with our best-ever quarterly sales of Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds, and LPx Clarity, an extension of Clearwater LPx that provides look-through insight into private assets, facilitating asset allocation and risk management decisions.



To support the Company's global expansion efforts and go-to market strategy, Clearwater Analytics recently announced new leadership appointments. Shane Akeroyd has been named as Chief Strategy Officer, Keith Viverito as Managing Director for EMEA, and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom as Sales Director for Strategic Asset clients.



has been named as Chief Strategy Officer, as Managing Director for EMEA, and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom as Sales Director for Strategic Asset clients. Clearwater Analytics published several reports in the fourth quarter, including the 2023 Insurer Cash and Short-Term Investment Management Market Outlook study, the 2024 Hong Kong & Singapore Insurance Industry Outlook report, and The Digital Promise: Operational Challenges, Approaches, and Progress for European Insurers.



Clearwater Analytics announced that it won the Chartis Research RiskTech Buyside 50 Award in the Investment Lifecycle – Insurance/Pension Funds category. The RiskTech Buyside 50 rankings honor the top financial technology vendors in the investment management industry. For the second consecutive year, Clearwater Analytics received the highest score in breadth of coverage, depth of functionality, technology and techniques, strategy and innovation, and market presence.

First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance



First Quarter 2024

Full Year 2024 Revenue $100.5 million

$431 million to $437 million Year-over-Year Growth % ~19%

~17% to 19% Adjusted EBITDA $28.8 million

$135 million to $137 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin % ~29%

~31% Total equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes



~$106 million Depreciation and Amortization



~$11 million Non-GAAP effective tax rate



25 % Diluted non-GAAP share count



~258 million

Certain components of the guidance given above are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 221,765

$ 250,724 Short-term investments 74,457

4,890 Accounts receivable, net 92,091

72,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,683

28,157 Total current assets 415,996

356,346 Property and equipment, net 15,349

15,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,554

24,114 Deferred contract costs, non-current 6,439

6,563 Debt issuance costs - line of credit 533

728 Other non-current assets 4,907

5,880 Intangible assets, net 26,132

29,456 Goodwill 45,338

43,791 Long-term investments 21,495

— Total assets $ 558,743

$ 481,942 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,062

$ 3,092 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,535

42,119 Notes payable, current portion 2,750

2,750 Operating lease liability, current portion 6,551

5,851 Tax receivable agreement liability 18,894

12,200 Total current liabilities 80,792

66,012 Notes payable, less current maturities and unamortized debt issuance costs 45,828

48,492 Operating lease liability, less current portion 16,948

19,505 Other long-term liabilities 5,518

9,547 Total liabilities 149,086

143,556 Stockholders' Equity





Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized,

127,604,185 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 61,148,890 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 128

61 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 111,191

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 1,439,251 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 —

1 Class C common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 32,684,156

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 47,377,587 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 33

47 Class D common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 82,955,977

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 130,083,755 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 83

130 Additional paid-in-capital 532,507

455,320 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,909

609 Accumulated deficit (181,331)

(186,647) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. 354,329

269,521 Non-controlling interests 55,328

68,865 Total stockholders' equity 409,657

338,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 558,743

$ 481,942

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 99,019

$ 82,687

$ 368,168

$ 303,426 Cost of revenue(1) 28,335

22,973

107,127

87,784 Gross profit 70,684

59,714

261,041

215,642 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 33,728

24,553

123,925

94,120 Sales and marketing(1) 16,316

14,383

60,365

52,638 General and administrative(1) 18,050

16,903

93,496

63,767 Total operating expenses 68,094

55,839

277,786

210,525 Income (loss) from operations 2,590

3,875

(16,745)

5,117 Interest income, net (1,979)

(1,276)

(6,401)

(1,137) Tax receivable agreement expense 8,284

5,939

14,396

11,639 Other (income) expense, net (669)

778

(1,874)

(50) Loss before income taxes (3,046)

(1,566)

(22,866)

(5,335) Provision for income taxes 401

401

217

1,360 Net loss (3,447)

(1,967)

(23,083)

(6,695) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 739

941

(1,456)

1,272 Net loss attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $ (4,186)

$ (2,908)

$ (21,627)

$ (7,967)















Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class D common stock:













Basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.04)















Weighted average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding:













Basic and diluted 206,193,802

190,015,070

199,691,873

185,560,683



(1) Amounts include equity-based compensation as follows:





























Cost of revenue $ 3,378

$ 1,761

$ 12,215

$ 9,043 Operating expenses:













Research and development 7,346

3,947

24,739

17,950 Sales and marketing 4,622

3,259

15,843

12,711 General and administrative 6,975

7,955

51,650

25,987 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 22,321

$ 16,922

$ 104,447

$ 65,691

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (3,447)

$ (1,967)

$ (23,083)

$ (6,695) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,593

1,640

9,929

5,139 Noncash operating lease cost 1,952

1,600

7,619

5,950 Equity-based compensation 22,321

16,922

104,447

65,691 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 1,200

1,106

4,763

4,327 Amortization of debt issuance costs, included in interest expense 71

70

280

279 Accretion of discount on investments (573)

—

(1,474)

— Deferred tax benefit (913)

(214)

(1,665)

(803) Realized gain on investments —

—

(89)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of business

acquisitions:













Accounts receivable, net (434)

(4,444)

(19,298)

(19,098) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,068)

(6,659)

1,151

(4,956) Deferred contract acquisition costs (2,405)

(2,253)

(5,067)

(5,845) Accounts payable (224)

1,369

(115)

1,609 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,081

4,845

1,204

207 Tax receivable agreement liability (61)

6,500

6,000

12,200 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,093

18,515

84,602

58,005 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (1,562)

(1,877)

(5,624)

(7,758) Purchase of held to maturity investments —

—

(3,004)

(3,000) Purchases of available-for-sale investments (13,160)

—

(124,178)

— Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments —

—

5,950

— Proceeds from maturities of investments 15,280

—

31,801

— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —

(65,793)

—

(65,793) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 558

(67,670)

(95,055)

(76,551) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from exercise of options 274

10,358

4,738

18,284 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,895)

(624)

(20,784)

(3,189) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,994

1,814

4,588

4,215 Repayments of borrowings (688)

(688)

(2,749)

(2,750) Payment of costs associated with the IPO —

—

—

(214) Payment of tax distributions (2,149)

(117)

(2,184)

(117) Payment of business acquisition holdback liability (2,900)

—

(2,900)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,364)

10,743

(19,291)

16,229 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 813

613

785

(1,556) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 16,100

(37,799)

(28,959)

(3,873) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 205,665

288,523

250,724

254,597 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 221,765

$ 250,724

$ 221,765

$ 250,724 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid for interest $ 924

$ 629

$ 3,454

$ 1,395 Cash paid for income taxes $ 395

$ 619

$ 2,432

$ 2,044 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and

accrued expense $ 435

$ 350

$ 435

$ 350 Business acquisition holdback liability included in accrued expense and

other long-term liabilities $ —

$ 6,999

$ —

$ 6,999 Tax distributions payable to Continuing Equity Owners included in accrued

expenses $ 2,945

$ 3,196

$ 2,945

$ 3,196

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands, except percentages) Net loss $ (3,447)

(3 %)

$ (1,967)

(2 %) Adjustments:













Interest income, net (1,979)

(2 %)

(1,276)

(2 %) Depreciation and amortization 2,593

3 %

1,640

2 % Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 27,071

27 %

15,935

19 % Equity-based compensation (benefit) expense related to JUMP acquisition (3,411)

(3 %)

1,821

2 % Tax receivable agreement expense 8,284

8 %

5,939

7 % Transaction expenses 441

0 %

384

0 % Other expenses(1) 430

0 %

1,873

2 % Adjusted EBITDA 29,982

30 %

24,349

29 % Revenue $ 99,019

100 %

$ 82,687

100 %

































Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands, except percentages) Net loss $ (23,083)

(6 %)

$ (6,695)

(2 %) Adjustments:













Interest income, net (6,401)

(2 %)

(1,137)

0 % Depreciation and amortization 9,929

3 %

5,139

2 % Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 94,906

26 %

64,704

21 % Equity-based compensation expense related to JUMP acquisition 13,172

4 %

1,821

1 % Tax receivable agreement expense 14,396

4 %

11,639

4 % Transaction expenses 2,052

1 %

1,711

1 % Other expenses(1) 934

0 %

3,954

1 % Adjusted EBITDA 105,905

29 %

81,136

27 % Revenue $ 368,168

100 %

$ 303,426

100 %





(1) Other expenses include management fees to our investors, provision for income taxes, foreign exchange gains and losses and other expenses

that are not reflective of our core operating performance, including the costs to set up our Up-C structure and Tax Receivable Agreement.







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) Up-C structure expenses $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 158 Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses 698

694

2,592

2,486 Provision for income taxes 401

401

217

1,360 Other (income) expense, net (669)

778

(1,874)

(50) Total other expenses $ 430

$ 1,873

$ 934

$ 3,954

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,093

$ 18,515

$ 84,602

$ 58,005 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 1,562

1,877

5,624

7,758 Free Cash Flow $ 22,531

$ 16,638

$ 78,978

$ 50,247

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 99,019

$ 82,687

$ 368,168

$ 303,426















Gross profit $ 70,684

$ 59,714

$ 261,041

$ 215,642 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 3,411

1,801

12,734

9,083 Depreciation and amortization 2,102

1,093

7,999

3,290 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 76,197

$ 62,608

$ 281,774

$ 228,015 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 77 %

76 %

77 %

75 %















Cost of Revenue $ 28,335

$ 22,973

$ 107,127

$ 87,784 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 3,411

1,801

12,734

9,083 Depreciation and amortization 2,102

1,093

7,999

3,290 Cost of revenue, non-GAAP $ 22,822

$ 20,079

$ 86,394

$ 75,411 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 23 %

24 %

23 %

25 %















Research and development $ 33,728

$ 24,553

$ 123,925

$ 94,120 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 7,035

4,013

24,221

18,016 Equity-based compensation expense related to JUMP acquisition 359

—

1,406

— Depreciation and amortization 258

416

1,044

1,293 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 26,076

$ 20,124

$ 97,254

$ 74,811 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 26 %

24 %

26 %

25 %















Sales and marketing $ 16,316

$ 14,383

$ 60,365

$ 52,638 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 4,636

3,937

16,419

13,389 Depreciation and amortization 148

87

589

286 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 11,532

$ 10,359

$ 43,357

$ 38,963 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 12 %

13 %

12 %

13 %















General and administrative $ 18,050

$ 16,903

$ 93,496

$ 63,767 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 11,989

6,184

41,532

24,216 Equity-based compensation (benefit) expense related to JUMP acquisition (3,770)

1,821

11,766

1,821 Depreciation and amortization 85

44

297

270 Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses 698

694

2,592

2,486 Transaction expenses 441

384

2,052

1,711 Up-C structure expenses —

—

—

158 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 8,607

$ 7,776

$ 35,258

$ 33,105 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 9 %

9 %

10 %

11 %















Income (loss) from operations $ 2,590

$ 3,875

$ (16,745)

$ 5,117 Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 27,071

15,935

94,906

64,704 Equity-based compensation (benefit) expense related to JUMP acquisition (3,411)

1,821

13,172

1,821 Depreciation and amortization 2,593

1,640

9,929

5,139 Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses 698

694

2,592

2,486 Transaction expenses 441

384

2,052

1,711 Up-C structure expenses —

—

—

158 Income from operations, non-GAAP $ 29,982

$ 24,349

$ 105,905

$ 81,136 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 30 %

29 %

29 %

27 %















Net loss $ (3,447)

$ (1,967)

$ (23,083)

$ (6,695) Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 27,071

15,935

94,906

64,704 Equity-based compensation (benefit) expense related to JUMP acquisition (3,411)

1,821

13,172

1,821 Depreciation and amortization 2,593

1,639

9,929

5,139 Tax receivable agreement expense 8,284

5,939

14,396

11,639 Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses 698

694

2,592

2,486 Transaction expenses 441

384

2,052

1,711 Up-C structure expenses —

—

—

158 Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss(1) (8,158)

(7,205)

(28,545)

(23,874) Net income, non-GAAP $ 24,071

$ 17,240

$ 85,419

$ 57,089 As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 24 %

21 %

23 %

19 %















Net income per share - basic, non-GAAP $ 0.12

$ 0.09

$ 0.43

$ 0.31 Net income per share - diluted, non-GAAP $ 0.10

$ 0.07

$ 0.33

$ 0.23















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 206,193,802

190,015,070

199,691,873

185,560,683 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 252,215,606

252,020,192

255,750,590

249,664,138





(1) The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 25% and 29% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and has been used to adjust the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share.

