Clearwater Analytics Expands International Leadership Team with Appointment of Keith Viverito

New Managing Director to Drive Clearwater Growth in Europe & APAC

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Keith Viverito as Managing Director, EMEA. With over 20 years of experience in high-growth companies serving financial markets, Viverito brings a strong track record of delivering exceptional results and a passion for people and customer success to Clearwater.

Prior to joining Clearwater, Viverito served as a Managing Director at BlackRock, leading Business Development for the Aladdin Business across EMEA. In his new role, Viverito will be responsible for accelerating Clearwater's global expansion and strengthening its go-to market strategy. His strategic vision, dynamic leadership, and unwavering commitment to colleague and customer success align well with Clearwater's existing team and culture.

"We're thrilled to welcome Keith to the leadership team," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "Keith has a deep understanding of our industry and is a perfect fit to lead Clearwater's expansion internationally. While he started his career in North America, he has spent over a decade in Europe and brings a unique perspective to our team. We look forward to his contributions as we expand globally, foster innovation across our comprehensive suite of product offerings, and achieve long-term success in EMEA and APAC."

"I am honored to join Clearwater at this important time for our international business as we transition into our next phase of growth and accelerate our expansion across EMEA and APAC," said Viverito. "The success the Company has already achieved with significant wins across these markets where Clearwater displaced legacy competitors provides a very strong foundation for growth. I look forward to partnering with the Company's strong leadership on the ground in London, Paris, Edinburgh and Frankfurt, which will enable us to move quickly."

Viverito has held executive and senior leadership roles at IHS Markit, FactSet, Thomson Reuters, and Tradeweb, with a focus on International Markets. Viverito holds a B.A. in Economics from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from DePaul University Chicago.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

