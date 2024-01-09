Clearwater Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Welcomes Shane Akeroyd as New Chief Strategy Officer and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom to Lead Relationship with Strategic Asset Management Clients

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Shane Akeroyd as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom as the Sales Director responsible for Strategic Asset Management clients.

Shane Akeroyd

As Clearwater transitions to a multi-product company across the entire investment management space, Akeroyd will help develop the Company's long-term strategic growth plan, including Clearwater's overall product portfolio expansion and M&A initiatives. Prior to joining Clearwater Analytics, he was President and Global Head of Account Management at IHS Markit, led IHS Markit's team in the Asia Pacific region, and managed the firm's relationships with its largest global accounts. Prior to IHS Markit, Akeroyd held executive level positions at RBC Capital Markets and also held executive and senior level roles at TD Securities, Bear Stearns, and Bank of America.

Prior to joining Clearwater, Skjoldager Bom led SimCorp's sales team in North America. As a proven revenue leader with go to market, legal, and operating experience, she will focus on driving business growth with Clearwater's most strategic asset manager clients.

"We're excited to welcome Shane Akeroyd to Clearwater. His leadership experience and successful track record will be pivotal to guiding Clearwater in our next phase of growth. Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom will also be joining the team to lead our efforts with our largest asset management clients. Under her guidance, we will provide more value to these clients while driving revenue in this important market," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "As we head into 2024, we are focused on expanding our offering while we continue to strengthen our technological leadership."

"I am thrilled to be joining a company that continues to experience unparalleled organic growth and consistently delivers world-class products and exceptional client service," said Akeroyd. "Opportunities facing the investment management industry have never been greater, and Clearwater Analytics is perfectly positioned to transform the industry through its R&D investments, product innovation, industry leadership, client delight, and expanding global presence. Our growth will be both organic and through acquisition, and I'm incredibly excited to be a part of Clearwater's journey."

"I'm humbled and inspired to bring my expertise and work ethic to Clearwater, a vibrant company that is redefining the investment management space," said Skjoldager Bom. "With a relentless focus on client satisfaction as reflected by our industry-leading net promoter score and a commitment to R&D innovation, Clearwater is poised for tremendous growth. I couldn't be more excited to work alongside a talented sales team to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Prior to joining Clearwater, Skjoldager Bom held key leadership positions at SimCorp, notably as the Head of Sales for North America overseeing go to market activities in North America and larger or strategic opportunities within the client base. Prior to that, she was head of Legal responsible for all commercial and legal negotiations in the North American market.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

