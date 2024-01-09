Clearwater Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Welcomes Shane Akeroyd as New Chief Strategy Officer and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom to Lead Relationship with Strategic Asset Management Clients

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Shane Akeroyd as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom as the Sales Director responsible for Strategic Asset Management clients.

Continue Reading
Shane Akeroyd
Shane Akeroyd

As Clearwater transitions to a multi-product company across the entire investment management space, Akeroyd will help develop the Company's long-term strategic growth plan, including Clearwater's overall product portfolio expansion and M&A initiatives. Prior to joining Clearwater Analytics, he was President and Global Head of Account Management at IHS Markit, led IHS Markit's team in the Asia Pacific region, and managed the firm's relationships with its largest global accounts. Prior to IHS Markit, Akeroyd held executive level positions at RBC Capital Markets and also held executive and senior level roles at TD Securities, Bear Stearns, and Bank of America. 

Prior to joining Clearwater, Skjoldager Bom led SimCorp's sales team in North America. As a proven revenue leader with go to market, legal, and operating experience, she will focus on driving business growth with Clearwater's most strategic asset manager clients.

"We're excited to welcome Shane Akeroyd to Clearwater. His leadership experience and successful track record will be pivotal to guiding Clearwater in our next phase of growth. Ann-Sophie Skjoldager Bom will also be joining the team to lead our efforts with our largest asset management clients. Under her guidance, we will provide more value to these clients while driving revenue in this important market," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "As we head into 2024, we are focused on expanding our offering while we continue to strengthen our technological leadership."

"I am thrilled to be joining a company that continues to experience unparalleled organic growth and consistently delivers world-class products and exceptional client service," said Akeroyd. "Opportunities facing the investment management industry have never been greater, and Clearwater Analytics is perfectly positioned to transform the industry through its R&D investments, product innovation, industry leadership, client delight, and expanding global presence. Our growth will be both organic and through acquisition, and I'm incredibly excited to be a part of Clearwater's journey."

"I'm humbled and inspired to bring my expertise and work ethic to Clearwater, a vibrant company that is redefining the investment management space," said Skjoldager Bom. "With a relentless focus on client satisfaction as reflected by our industry-leading net promoter score and a commitment to R&D innovation, Clearwater is poised for tremendous growth. I couldn't be more excited to work alongside a talented sales team to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Prior to joining Clearwater, Skjoldager Bom held key leadership positions at SimCorp, notably as the Head of Sales for North America overseeing go to market activities in North America and larger or strategic opportunities within the client base. Prior to that, she was head of Legal responsible for all commercial and legal negotiations in the North American market.

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

New Clearwater Analytics Report Highlights Key Considerations for APAC Insurers in 2024

New Clearwater Analytics Report Highlights Key Considerations for APAC Insurers in 2024

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
Clearwater Analytics Study Shows Insurer Investor Shift

Clearwater Analytics Study Shows Insurer Investor Shift

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.