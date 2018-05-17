Clearwater at RiverPark Now Owned and Operated by Clearwater Living

"The closing of this acquisition marks an important milestone for Clearwater Living," said Tony Ferrero, chief executive officer of Clearwater Living. "While Clearwater Living currently manages eight other senior living communities and has several of its own assets under development, we're thrilled to add Clearwater at RiverPark to the portfolio as our first owned community that is now open."

According to Ferrero, purchasing Clearwater at RiverPark once the community had secured the certificate of occupancy was part of the agreement with The Wolff Company. Prior to completing the acquisition Clearwater Living managed the property for The Wolff Company, handling pre-leasing activities, moving into the on-site sales office and welcoming the initial residents into the community.

"We have partnered with The Wolff Company to manage their independent living communities in California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, Idaho and Oregon," said Ferrero. "As part of Clearwater's strategic growth plan, it has always been our intention to purchase RiverPark as well as acquire and develop other best-in-class communities throughout the western United States."

Located just off the 101 Freeway between the cities of Ventura and Camarillo, Clearwater at RiverPark offers 136 beautifully appointed residences – many with extraordinary mountain and sunset views. Residents may select from one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes, ranging in size from 610 to 1,040 square feet. Residents will enjoy the clean sophistication of granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in their full gourmet kitchen. Each apartment includes a full-sized washer and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rental.

Designed to complement older adults' active and engaging lifestyle, Clearwater at RiverPark offers residents exceptional dining in the community's full-service restaurant and pub, on-site spa, fitness center, outdoor pool, theater, putting green, salon and concierge services. Pets are also welcome, and pet-care services help ensure that both residents and their dog or cat thrive at home.

The community's convenient location also offers close proximity to wonderful shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Clearwater at RiverPark is only moments from the unique lifestyle mall known as The Collection at RiverPark, Carnegie Art Museum, Mandalay State Beach, and the seaside pleasures of the California coast. Complimentary transportation to and from sites within 10 miles of the community means exploring is easy and stress-free.

"We're pleased to have welcomed some of our first residents to Clearwater at RiverPark," said Danielle Morgan, president of Clearwater. "There are still opportunities to lease. We invite you to call today to schedule a personal tour and see for yourself the extraordinary lifestyle that awaits you at Clearwater at RiverPark."

To learn more, call 805-366-3446 or visit ClearwateratRiverpark.com.

