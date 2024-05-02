Clearwater Living's Clearwater Newport Beach Named Best 55+ Luxury Assisted Living Community in Annual SAGE Awards

The assisted living and memory support community was honored for its design and high-quality of life

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation, and development of high-quality senior living communities, earned prominent recognition today with the announcement that Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Newport Beach, has been named the best 55+ luxury assisted living/special needs community as part of the 2024 Shaping Advancements in Generational Environments ("SAGE") Awards.

"Our mission with Clearwater Newport Beach, and all of our communities, is to consistently provide our residents with the vital emotional, physical, and social experiences that are important for a thriving assisted living community," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "We are honored that Clearwater Newport Beach has been recognized for, not only its stunning physical environment, but also its innovative approach to addressing resident needs and enhancing their quality of life."

Currently in its 29th year, the annual SAGE awards honor the innovative professionals, projects and programs that contribute to the enhancement of life for residents in the western U.S. ages 55 and older. Recipients were recognized at an event hosted by the Council on SAGE, a special interest council of the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC).

Nominees were evaluated based on several factors including design and appeal, creativity, value, overall execution and the ability to age in place. Clearwater Newport Beach was acknowledged for its excellence across all categories, with particular emphasis on its exceptional design aesthetics and appeal, as well as its innovative strategies in shaping a premier residential environment.

Located just off Route 73 at 101 Bayview Place, Clearwater Newport Beach opened in February 2024 and offers 70 assisted living and 31 memory support apartments in a variety of modern finishes and floor plans including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options. The community also boasts a large outdoor courtyard, offering residents an immersive indoor/outdoor living experience.

The community provides access to Clearwater's five-star, resort-style living experience. Amenities include a creative studio, club room, fitness and wellness center, theater, housekeeping and laundry, salons, transportation, and concierge services. Clearwater's commitment to healthy living includes chef-driven cuisine that goes well beyond basic nutritional needs. Residents and their guests will be able to select from a variety of options across multiple dining venues including an on-site Savor Restaurant, CDM Café, wine vault, outdoor bar, and private dining.

Additionally, Clearwater provides residents with access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, regular monitoring and other comprehensive care services as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology through their collaboration with EmpowerMe Wellness company. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living® through impactful emotional, physical, and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. The company currently supports 12 communities across California, Texas, Nevada and Arizona, with several additional developments in the pipeline.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

