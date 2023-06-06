Clearwater Living Certified as a Great Place to Work®

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, have again honored Clearwater Living with certification as a Great Place to Work. This accolade marks the fourth time the company has participated in the survey and received notable recognition.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized again as a great place to work," said Danielle Morgan, president and chief operating officer of Clearwater Living. "This certification not only reflects Clearwater Living's distinctive culture of inclusivity and transparency, but also highlights the dedication and compassionate care provided by our team members. They deliver on Clearwater's mission and core values each and every day in service of our residents and their families."

The certification process involved surveying Clearwater Living team members and evaluating more than 60 elements of their experience on the job. Overall, 78% percent of Clearwater team members say that Clearwater is a great place to work, with 85% agreeing with the statement, "When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride" and 83% agreeing with the statement, "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

"We applaud Clearwater Living for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work's senior care partner, Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living