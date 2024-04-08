Clearwater Living Expands into Texas with Assisted Living and Memory Support Community Acquisition

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today the acquisition of The Watermark at Houston Heights, a 220-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Houston. Clearwater Living has rebranded the community as Clearwater at The Heights.

"We are very pleased to add Clearwater at The Heights to our portfolio of Class A senior living communities," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and COO. "Each of our communities epitomizes our steadfast commitment to offering residents the essential emotional, physical and social experiences that allow them to thrive. We are excited to expand into Texas and bring Clearwater's passion for empowering seniors to Houston Heights, a historic neighborhood known for maintaining its sense of community in the heart of one of the country's largest cities."

Located at 1245 W. 18th Street between ETC Jester Boulevard and Durham Drive, the seven-story property consists of 201 independent or assisted living residences and 19 memory care apartments with sophisticated and contemporary finishes. Floor plans include private studios and one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The community also boasts a variety of amenities that Clearwater's five-star, resort-style living is known for, including 24-hour concierge service; housekeeping; four different restaurant experiences featuring chef-driven cuisine and fresh ingredients; an outdoor heated pool that can be used for aerobics classes and therapy; a salon with an on-site spa; a golf simulator; an art room; and fitness rooms with yoga and other wellness classes.

Located in the nation's fourth largest city, the Houston Heights area is recognized for its rich architectural heritage and close-knit community ambiance. As an integral part of Houston, this neighborhood benefits from its vibrant cultural landscape, world-renowned culinary scene, and a variety of living options making it an ideal location for seniors seeking to participate in an active, culturally immersive experience embodying the essence of Southern hospitality.

Clearwater is dedicated to fostering healthy living and empowering lifestyles within the community. Residents of Clearwater communities regularly enjoy access to a licensed nurse onsite, round-the-clock compassionate care partners, medication coordination, and regular monitoring, among other comprehensive care services. Through a collaboration with local care providers, Clearwater also offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology services. These offerings epitomize Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living, where individuals experience enriching emotional, physical, and social interactions in a stimulating, yet comfortable setting.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater at The Heights is the company's first Texas location. Clearwater currently features eleven communities across California, Nevada and Arizona, with more properties currently under development.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

