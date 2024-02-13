Clearwater Living's Jill Zimmerman takes on Expanded Role as Director of Resident Engagement and Wellbeing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that Jill Zimmerman will be taking on new responsibilities in an expanded role as director of resident engagement and wellbeing.

In her newly expanded role, Zimmerman will continue to inspire and cultivate the company's Empowered Living® program as well as be responsible for the oversight and leadership of Clearwater Living's Clearbrook Memory Support neighborhoods, which provide specialized services and programming for those living with memory loss in a Clearwater Living community.

"We have recognized Jill's commitment to fostering meaningful experiences that positively impact our residents in an emotional, physical and social way," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "We are fortunate to have her creativity, compassion, vision and leadership focused on the enhancement of Clearwater's Empowered Living philosophy."

Zimmerman is a certified grief coach that joined Clearwater Living in 2019 as the lifestyle director for Clearwater at Sonoma Hills. She was promoted to director of Empowered Living in 2021 to help train, mentor and inspire the lifestyle teams across all Clearwater communities, and has played an integral role in developing, implementing and improving Clearwater's lifestyle program. For several years earlier in her career, Zimmerman ran respite programs for seniors with dementia through a local chapter of Council on Aging.

"Working with seniors has always been a passion of mine," said Zimmerman. "I am excited for this new role and the opportunity to oversee programming as well as the overall approach to wellness that nourish the body and soul and help our residents live their best lives."

Clearwater Living believes purposeful connections with others, shared experiences and community involvement is integral to health and wellbeing. The company's Empowered Living philosophy goes beyond basic care to create opportunities for residents to fulfill their physical, mental and emotional needs through individual choice and community involvement. Diverse programs, amenities, and events promote physical activity, stimulate the mind, encourage social engagement and provide an environment that's perfect for effortless living.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living