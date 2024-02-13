Clearwater Living's Jill Zimmerman takes on Expanded Role as Director of Resident Engagement and Wellbeing

News provided by

Clearwater Living

13 Feb, 2024, 13:28 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that Jill Zimmerman will be taking on new responsibilities in an expanded role as director of resident engagement and wellbeing.

In her newly expanded role, Zimmerman will continue to inspire and cultivate the company's Empowered Living® program as well as be responsible for the oversight and leadership of Clearwater Living's Clearbrook Memory Support neighborhoods, which provide specialized services and programming for those living with memory loss in a Clearwater Living community.

"We have recognized Jill's commitment to fostering meaningful experiences that positively impact our residents in an emotional, physical and social way," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "We are fortunate to have her creativity, compassion, vision and leadership focused on the enhancement of Clearwater's Empowered Living philosophy."

Zimmerman is a certified grief coach that joined Clearwater Living in 2019 as the lifestyle director for Clearwater at Sonoma Hills. She was promoted to director of Empowered Living in 2021 to help train, mentor and inspire the lifestyle teams across all Clearwater communities, and has played an integral role in developing, implementing and improving Clearwater's lifestyle program. For several years earlier in her career, Zimmerman ran respite programs for seniors with dementia through a local chapter of Council on Aging.

"Working with seniors has always been a passion of mine," said Zimmerman. "I am excited for this new role and the opportunity to oversee programming as well as the overall approach to wellness that nourish the body and soul and help our residents live their best lives."

Clearwater Living believes purposeful connections with others, shared experiences and community involvement is integral to health and wellbeing. The company's Empowered Living philosophy goes beyond basic care to create opportunities for residents to fulfill their physical, mental and emotional needs through individual choice and community involvement. Diverse programs, amenities, and events promote physical activity, stimulate the mind, encourage social engagement and provide an environment that's perfect for effortless living.

About Clearwater Living
Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improves the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact:    
Jennifer Franklin
Spotlight Marketing Communications                                        
(949) 427-1385
[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living

Also from this source

New Clearwater Newport Beach Assisted Living and Memory Support Community Now Open for Tours

New Clearwater Newport Beach Assisted Living and Memory Support Community Now Open for Tours

Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.