Clearwater Living Opens Clearwater Highland Park in Dallas

Company expands its Texas footprint with the opening of its newest premier senior living community.

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a senior living company dedicated to elevating the aging experience through vibrant lifestyle amenities and compassionate care, today announced the official opening of Clearwater Highland Park in Dallas. Clearwater assumed management of the community near the end of its construction and has since welcomed its first residents, marking the company's third community in Texas.

"Opening Clearwater Highland Park has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us," said Danielle Morgan, CEO of Clearwater Living. "To see this beautiful community come to life, and to watch new residents and our Clearwater team building genuine relationships from day one, has been truly fulfilling. Clearwater remains committed to creating welcoming environments where seniors can thrive through enriching experiences, personalized support and a strong sense of belonging."

Located at 4215 Herschel Avenue in the heart of Dallas's Turtle Creek neighborhood, Clearwater Highland Park residents enjoy access to culture, dining, shopping and green space while living in a boutique senior-community environment. The community, formerly known as Anthology of Highland Park, blends luxury architecture with seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, giving a sense of elevation and style. Seniors seeking Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Support can choose from among 121 mindfully designed studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences featuring full kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and upscale finishes.

Central to Clearwater's lifestyle philosophy is Empowered Living®, a holistic approach that incorporates whole-person wellness, purposeful engagement, creative exploration and hospitality-driven services. At Clearwater Highland Park, this includes robust programming, wellness classes, social events and immersive opportunities that nurture individuality and connection.

Dining is elevated through Savor Culinary, Clearwater's signature dining program that features chef-curated menus, fresh seasonal ingredients and unique culinary experiences such as wine pairings, tastings and interactive demonstrations.

Amenities include:

Fitness center, full-service salon, theater, and creative studio

Beautifully landscaped terraces and indoor/outdoor gathering spaces

Concierge services and scheduled transportation

24/7 on-site care team

Memory support neighborhood with specialized training in Alzheimer's and dementia

Access to physical, occupational and speech therapies

With the opening of Clearwater Highland Park, Clearwater Living now operates 16 senior living communities across five states, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Texas. The company continues to expand through acquisitions, operational management, and new development projects.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to creating experiences that celebrate individual relevance, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Support across the western United States. Through its philosophy of Empowered Living®, the company focuses on whole-person wellness, meaningful engagement, and hospitality-driven services. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development, and operational management of senior living communities.

Learn more at ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living