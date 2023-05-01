Clearwater Living Opens Information Center for New Assisted Living and Memory Support Community in Newport Beach

Deposits are now being accepted for early 2024 move-ins

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today the opening of their information center for Clearwater Newport Beach, a 101-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Newport Beach. Clearwater expects to welcome new residents in early 2024.

The information center is adjacent to the community at 2430 SE Bristol Street. Prospective residents and their families can visit and have their questions answered about assisted living and memory care, learn about personalized care services and enriching programs that will be available, and make a deposit to reserve an apartment.

"Clearwater's Empowered Living™ philosophy is about encouraging each individual to connect with the world through emotional, physical, and social experiences, and a huge part of that is supported by the location we select for our communities," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president & chief operating officer. "Clearwater Newport Beach will provide residents and their families with convenient access to an array of shopping, dining and sightseeing opportunities in one of the country's most upscale, beautiful cities."

Located just off Route 73 at 101 Bayview Place, Clearwater Newport Beach will offer 70 assisted living and 31 memory support apartments in a variety of sophisticated, contemporary finishes and floor plans including studio, and one- and two-bedroom options. The conveniently situated community will boast a large outdoor courtyard, offering residents an immersive indoor/outdoor living experience.

Clearwater's five-star, resort-style living will provide residents with a creative studio, club room, fitness and wellness center, theater, housekeeping and laundry, salons, transportation and concierge services. Clearwater's commitment to healthy living includes chef-driven cuisine that goes well beyond basic nutritional needs. Residents and their guests will be able to choose among a variety of options across multiple dining venues including an on-site Savor Restaurant, CDM Café, wine vault, outdoor bar, and private dining.

Clearwater provides residents with access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, regular monitoring and other comprehensive care services as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology through their collaboration with EmpowerMe Wellness company.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater Newport Beach will be the company's eleventh community in California, Nevada and Arizona, and they have additional developments in the pipeline.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrates individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

