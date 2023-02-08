Clearwater Living Opens New Assisted Living Community in Los Angeles Suburb

GLENDORA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today the opening of Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Glendora. Residents began moving in earlier this month.

"We are expecting apartment openings at Clearwater at Glendora to fill quickly based on continued interest," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "As the only assisted living and memory support community in Glendora, we are proud to help serve the community by providing these much-needed living options."

Located just off the Foothill Freeway at 333 W. Dawson Avenue, Clearwater at Glendora is a two-story, approximately 117,000-square-foot property offering 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion and one- and two-bedroom layouts that are each mindfully designed with sophisticated, contemporary finishes.

Abundant amenity spaces at the community include a theater and learning center, creative studio, radiance salon and a fitness and wellness center, as well as culinary venues for residents such as Savor Restaurant, Exhibition Kitchen, Aqua Lounge and Wine Vault. The senior living community will also have therapy services available on-site through ONR EmpowerMe, including physical and occupational therapy and speech pathology, allowing residents to receive additional support without leaving the community.

Joe Cina, president and CEO of the Glendora Chamber of Commerce, stated, "It's wonderful to see all the hard work and attention to detail that has gone into the new Clearwater at Glendora community come to completion, and to be able to celebrate the opening of this wonderful addition to Glendora and the San Gabriel Valley."

Along with the community amenities, residents will have access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, daily monitoring and other comprehensive care services. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater at Glendora is the company's tenth community in California, Arizona and Nevada, with plans for additional developments in the pipeline.

ABOUT CLEARWATER LIVING

Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater Living