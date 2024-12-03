Clearway Health and Sinai Chicago Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform and Expand Specialty Pharmacy Services for Patients Facing Disparities

New program aims to enhance medication options, strengthen adherence, reduce financial burden and improve clinical outcomes for patients

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen specialty pharmacy programs, has announced a strategic partnership with Sinai Chicago to expand specialty pharmacy services for patients. Specialty medications typically require special handling, administration and monitoring and are used to treat chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, cancer and inflammatory conditions.

Sinai Chicago serves a large population of patients facing significant systemic barriers and health disparities. The partnership with Clearway Health will help to reduce these barriers by ensuring patients have affordable access to new medication therapies and the support in place needed to make their treatment journey as seamless as possible. The specialty pharmacy program will embed skilled pharmacists and specialty pharmacy patient liaisons directly into Sinai Chicago's clinical teams to strengthen medication management, adherence and improve overall clinical outcomes for patients on specialty medication therapies.

Providers and care team members will benefit from reduced administrative burdens that specialty prescriptions require. From navigating insurance coverage, financial assistance and gaining prior authorization approval to ensuring patient prescriptions are filled, delivered and taken as prescribed, Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy team will integrate with the care team and expertly lead these tasks in an efficient and timely manner, so that the clinical care team can focus attention on the patients.

Additionally, the collaboration will improve specialty pharmacy operational workflows, operationalize clinical programs to help eliminate disease states such as hepatitis C and human immunodeficiency virus, unlock medication access to limited distribution medications, provide proprietary software technology and lead pharmacy accreditation processes. Clearway Health will also help Sinai Chicago expand their current retail pharmacy services to include new specialty pharmacy services and provide expert outsourcing and management services.

"Sinai Chicago chose Clearway Health because of their like-mindedness and health system legacy as well as their exclusive focus on specialty pharmacy," said Sameer Shah, PharmD, president, Mount Sinai Hospital Chicago. "For more than a century, we have been serving communities in need facing health disparities and inequity. We know this specialty pharmacy collaboration will strengthen our ability to provide the care our patients need and deserve."

"Clearway Health shares Sinai Chicago's values to keep people at the center of everything we do and to improve the health of the individuals and communities we serve," said Allison Arant, senior vice president, client development, Clearway Health. "Sinai Chicago is uniquely positioned to transform specialty pharmacy care for their patients, unburden their providers and clinical staff and create a legacy. We are grateful they have chosen Clearway Health as their partner to do this meaningful work and celebrate their commitment to prioritize access to specialty pharmacy care for its vulnerable patients and community."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About Sinai Chicago

Sinai Chicago is a Chicago-based private, not-for-profit organization, includes seven member organizations serving the West and Southwest sides; Mount Sinai Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Sinai Children's Hospital, Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, Sinai Medical Group, Sinai Community Institute and Sinai Urban Health Institute. The system has over 3500 employees, over 800 physicians on its hospital medical staffs, 654 licensed beds, 100,000+ annual emergency department patient visits and eight physician residency training programs. www.sinai.org

