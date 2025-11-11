Clearway Health Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Strategic Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems, announces the appointment of its first-ever chief executive officer dedicated to Clearway Health's strategic growth.

Brandon Newman, PharmD, MMHC, CSP, joins Clearway Health as chief executive officer.

Newman will drive overall strategy, growth, innovation, and external partnerships for Clearway Health. Newman's deep expertise in specialty pharmacy, hospitals, and health systems aligns well with Clearway Health's health system legacy and forward-looking commitment to transform specialty pharmacy for hospitals and health systems. Newman joins Clearway Health from CPS Solutions, a subsidiary of Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group, where he served as chief operating officer. Prior to CPS Solutions, Newman honed his ability to align clinical, financial and operational strategies to achieve growth and impact through roles spanning companies including Trellis Rx, Vanderbilt University Medical Center through 2018, and Accredo Health through 2012.

Brandon joins Nicole Faucher, president of Clearway Health, and the executive leadership team as they continue to focus on advancing client support and execution momentum.

"Over the past several years, our team has built something truly special," said Nicole Faucher. "Welcoming Brandon reflects our commitment to investing in the future – to continue empowering our team members, delivering exceptional results for our clients and scaling our impact in the right way."

"I'm honored to join Clearway Health at such an exciting moment in its journey," said Brandon Newman. "The company's track record of excellence and genuine approach to partnership are deeply aligned with my own values. I look forward to building on that foundation with the entire leadership team as we continue to grow and succeed together."

"Expanding the executive leadership structure reaffirms Clearway Health's commitment to excellence for the clients who place their trust in the company each day, and Clearway Health's commitment to strategic capacity building and innovation for hospitals and health systems seeking to transform specialty pharmacy to better serve their patients," said Alastair Bell, MD, MBA, president & chief executive officer of Boston Medical Center Health System.

The expansion of Clearway Health's executive structure will ensure a strong focus on both strategic direction and operational excellence – aligning long-term strategy needs with day-to-day needs to deliver unmatched specialty pharmacy expertise and innovation.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health