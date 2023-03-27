Clearway Health Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy accelerator that partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program and improve access to care, is proud to announce its 2023 Certification™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Clearway Health. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – nearly 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"At Clearway Health we strive to create an outstanding employee experience. We understand the tremendous value our employees' diverse talents bring to our company," said Luddy Liggon, vice president, human resources at Clearway Health. "They are our greatest assets, and earning the Great Place to Work certification further solidifies this belief. Each employee deserves an individual thank you for their work. Collectively we look forward to celebrating this achievement and the positive impact our work makes on patient outcomes."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Clearway Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

