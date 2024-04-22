Clearway Health Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a company that partners with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen specialty pharmacy programs, announced its 2024 Certification™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Clearway Health.

"The satisfaction of our employees is vital to the success and continued growth of Clearway Health in the health system specialty pharmacy market," said Nicole Faucher, president of Clearway Health. "Our employees are our most valuable asset and achieving this designation for the second consecutive year highlights our commitment to a diverse culture, celebrates the unique gifts each employee brings to the team and the applauds our genuine approach to collaboration to achieve extraordinary results."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it's evident that Clearway Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Additionally, Clearway Health received recognition as a 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

