Clearway Health Expands Leadership Team with Robert Voreyer as Chief Financial Officer

Clearway Health

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Voreyer, MBA, has been named chief financial officer of Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy accelerator partnering with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen medication access. With more than 25 years of experience as a CFO, investor, capital markets professional and board member working to identify problems, develop options and execute solutions, Voreyer will lead Clearway Health's fiscal and growth strategy.

"Clearway Health's substantial growth, commitment to enhancing access to lifesaving medications and joining such a high-caliber team committed towards strengthening equitable and quality care for all, are what drew me to this company," said Voreyer. "It's a privilege to be joining this company in continuing to cultivate growth and drive our mission forward." 

Most recently, Voreyer served as interim CFO at Mymee, a leader in personalized health and nutrition for people with mild to severe symptoms of autoimmune diseases and long COVID. He previously served as CFO at Aetion, helping to scale the health care analytics company to deliver real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies.

Voreyer also founded a boutique advisory firm, Spencer Holt Advisors, focused on solving financial, operational, and strategic challenges for clients in clean tech, health tech, agriculture and financial services.

"Bob is joining us at a pivotal point in our trajectory. His financial, operational and strategic expertise along with his track record of growth success directly align with Clearway Health's journey as the undisputed market leader for specialty pharmacy accelerator services, and will further expand our influence and expertise in the marketplace," said Nicole Faucher, MS, president, Clearway Health.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy programs, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. Visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health

