Clearway Health Expands Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems, announced the expansion of their executive leadership team with the addition of Sheri Zee as the company's new chief people officer. Sheri will lead Clearway Health's people strategy to attract, retain and develop the industry's best talent while cultivating a culture of engagement and belonging.

"Sheri's addition to the Clearway Health team reflects our intentional focus on aligning with our team members' aspirations, fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing and meeting the evolving expectations of being a great place to work," said Nicole Faucher, president, Clearway Health.

Sheri brings over twenty years of experience building teams and defining cultures within transformative and high-growth organizations. She has extensive experience in leadership development, employer branding, change management, talent acquisition and talent enablement.

Most recently, she served as chief people officer for IntelyCare, a comprehensive healthcare talent solution that enables facilities in various care settings to create the optimal workforce mix, helping to overcome the healthcare labor crisis. Prior to IntelyCare, Sheri held a variety of senior leadership roles for companies such as Skillsoft Corporation, a global leader in corporate digital learning; SharkNinja, a multi-billion-dollar consumer goods company; and Haemonetics, a global medical device company dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of healthcare.

"Attracting talent, fostering development, and empowering team members to excel are essential for our company's success and ongoing growth," said Sheri Zee, chief people officer for Clearway Health. "I'm honored to lead this work for Clearway Health, a company dedicated to delivering an exceptional employee experience and committed to providing superior specialty pharmacy services to the health systems and patients we serve."

Sheri graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor of arts in social relations and minor in psychology; she is also SPHR and SHRM-SCP certified.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. We began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. We build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs including operational workflows, clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. We deliver a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

