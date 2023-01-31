Cleary Announces $7.5m in Funding amid Strong Demand for Their Employee Experience Platform to Support Distributed Teams

Cleary's approach helps companies create a holistic employee experience while saving on cost, eliminating unnecessary point solutions as remote and hybrid work show staying power.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleary, the digital employee experience platform for distributed teams, has closed a $4.5m seed funding round led by Moonshots Capital, with participation from Liberty City Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Seachange Fund, and Quiet Capital, among others. This seed round follows an initial capital raise of $3m as part of Cleary's pre-seed fundraise.

Already serving as the digital employee experience platform for companies such as Flexport, DoorDash, Cadre, Favor, Dandy, and Shippo, Cleary will look to expand its footprint to meet the immense need for optimized employee journeys in the modern workplace.

"With over one billion knowledge workers worldwide and a rapidly-expanding need for cohesive employee experience amongst hybrid workforces, we're thrilled to announce this fundraise as a step towards bringing these capabilities to more companies who view their people as their greatest asset," says Thomas Kunjappu, CEO and co-founder, Cleary.

"The tailwinds of the COVID pandemic continue to shift workplace expectations among knowledge workers, and companies that provide essential tools for remote work will thrive in the years to come. In addition to a superior product, Cleary has extraordinary leadership from founders with deep domain expertise, and that's what ultimately leads to success and why we are so excited to partner with Thomas and Ryan," says Kelly Perdew, General Partner at Moonshots Capital.

Cleary streamlines the employee journey through its Internal Communications, Culture, and productivity features. "Cleary is truly an all-in-one solution that improves all employee touchpoints at our company," said Andrew Weiss, Director of Internal Communications, Dandy. "From onboarding to culture-related internal content, Cleary has enabled us to seamlessly operate as a distributed team while eliminating several other tools from our HR technology stack, reducing app fatigue and minimizing operational costs."

Specific capabilities of Cleary include company news and updates, org charts, cross-functional team management, an internal wiki, internal search, events, and public recognition, among others. Cleary also enables customizable employee journeys for onboarding, department transfers, and more, helping People teams save time and provide a cohesive experience for employees.

"With a sizable portion of our employees participating in hybrid work, we needed ways for employees, especially new hires, to connect with one another and feel a sense of belonging. Cleary has enabled us to remain connected and engaged as a company, even when people are not seeing each other in person every day. It creates a bit of a home base," said Rita Ramakrishnan, Chief People Officer, Cadre.

Before starting Cleary, co-founders Thomas Kunjappu and Ryan O'Donnell led the development of internal people tools at Twitter. Inspired by the success of these applications and their centrality to the digital employee experience there, they founded Cleary to bring this approach to companies of all sizes, not just large enterprises. With this latest round of funding, Cleary aims to completely disrupt the legacy intranet market through further optimization of its modern approach to employee engagement technology.

To learn how your company can get started with Cleary, please visit gocleary.com/start.

About Cleary

Cleary's mission is to inspire more productive, connected, and engaged employees. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cleary is driving the future of work through experience platforms for distributed teams. For more information or to get started with Cleary, please visit www.gocleary.com.

