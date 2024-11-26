Cleerly Makes Debut at RSNA 2024, Showcasing AI-Enabled Innovations in Cardiovascular Imaging

Join Cleerly Leadership for Live Demonstrations on Advanced Imaging Solutions for Personalized Heart Disease Care

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleerly , a leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging, is excited to announce its participation in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Conference and Annual Meeting, taking place from December 1 to 5, 2024, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Onsite, Cleerly leadership will provide live demonstrations of the company's AI-enabled coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) solution to help guide personalized prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).

Learn About Cleerly's Technology at Booth 3905

Cleerly software is an AI-enabled digital care platform to support physicians to precisely identify, and define heart disease by analyzing non-invasive CCTA images. Cleerly supports precision diagnostics through sub-millimeter quantification and characterization of atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up in the heart arteries, so that healthcare professionals can provide personalized treatment plans for patients across the care continuum.

Cleerly's AI-Quantitative Coronary CT (AI-QCT) technology, Cleerly Labs, in several studies comparing it with invasive gold standards, has been demonstrated to be highly accurate in the assessment of the presence, extent, and composition of coronary atherosclerotic plaque and similar to consensus readings of Level 3 Expert Physician Readers. Cleerly ISCHEMIA, an additional AI-enabled product, has also been proven to demonstrate high diagnostic performance compared to invasive fractional flow reserve (FFR) and higher performance than such legacy tests as nuclear SPECT imaging and FFRCT.

Meet Cleerly Leadership

Cleerly invites attendees to meet the visionary leaders of Cleerly at the RNSA conference on Monday, December 2, from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at Cleerly Booth 3905. This is an opportunity for healthcare professionals and industry leaders to connect with the experts driving innovation in non-invasive cardiovascular imaging. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions about the future of healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes while enjoying heart-healthy food options.

Recent Milestones in Medicare and Insurance Coverage

Last month, in a significant advancement for AI-driven technologies, five Medicare Administrative Contractors officially approved AI-QCT scans for Medicare recipients exhibiting stable and acute symptoms suspicious of coronary artery disease. The new coverage took effect on November 24, 2024, for Palmetto GBA, CGS Administrators, National Government Services (NGS), and WPS administrative groups, and will take effect for Noridian on December 8, 2024, impacting approximately 93 million Medicare beneficiaries. The new Medicare coverage will include Cleerly Labs Plaque Analysis for patients with acute or stable chest pain and no known CAD, as well as CAD-RADS 1-3.

Additionally, the American Medical Association recently approved a permanent CPT Category I code for Cleerly's AI-QCT advanced plaque analyses, effective January 1, 2026.

Stop by and learn more about Cleerly at Booth 3905 located in South Hall A, Level 3 or, to schedule a meeting with Cleerly leadership, please visit this link .

About Cleerly®

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Cleerly's approach is grounded in science, based on millions of medical images. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: www.cleerlyhealth.com .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2024.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=01923946.

SOURCE Map Your Show