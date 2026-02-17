Clerri Completes SOC 2 Type I Audit

Milestone reinforces the company's commitment to enterprise-grade security for dental groups and practices.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clerri , the dental industry's largest and most trusted membership platform, today announced that it has completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit.

The completion of the audit, conducted by Roy & Associates, CPA P.C. , confirms that Clerri maintains top-tier data security that meets the applicable AICPA Trust Services Criteria, providing dental practices with peace of mind amid increasing cyber threats and evolving privacy regulations.

Clerri has immediately commenced two parallel SOC 2 Type II audit periods to validate the operating effectiveness of its controls over time. The six-month Type II audit period is scheduled to conclude in July 2026, and a simultaneous 12-month Type II audit period will conclude in January 2027.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a milestone that reflects our team's dedication to the continuous assurance and transparency of our customers' data," said Jim Higgins, CEO of Clerri. "Our priority remains providing a platform that's not only innovative but fundamentally secure, allowing dental teams to focus on patient care with total confidence."

For more information about Clerri's security practices, please visit the company's Trust Center , where it details security measures aligned with SOC 2 standards.

About Clerri

Clerri is the leading care membership platform transforming how dental practices grow. By simplifying access to care through smart, sustainable membership plans, Clerri empowers providers to increase patient loyalty, reduce insurance dependence, and build recurring revenue. Trusted by over 25,000 dentists, including more than 5,000 independent offices and 200-plus group practices, Clerri delivers a clear path to practice success powered by automation, expert support, and nationwide compliance.

