Clerri Launches Authorized Integration with Open Dental Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clerri today announced a new integration with Open Dental Software to streamline practice workflows and bring membership plans closer to daily operations.

It introduces a solution that enhances data accuracy and security, building trust in payment posting between a leading PMS and the Clerri Care Membership Platform . The new partnership establishes a clean, secure, and fast data pipeline between Open Dental and Clerri.

Open Dental

"This is more than just a new feature; it's a commitment to efficiency and data integrity for our customers and to continually strive to make how they work better," said Doug McClure. "By building an Open Dental-authorized integration, we've eliminated unnecessary vendor layers and achieved sub-second data synchronization. "

Real-Time Syncing: Accuracy in Seconds

Together, Clerri and Open Dental deliver fast, consistent data flow, improving workflow speed and accuracy.

Patient calendar, procedures, and data from Open Dental now sync instantly, providing accurate information during patient interactions and improving workflow speed.

from Open Dental now sync instantly, providing accurate information during patient interactions and improving workflow speed. Used and remaining benefits are displayed in the Clerri Care Membership Platform without any delay, enhancing staff and member confidence.

are displayed in the Clerri Care Membership Platform without any delay, enhancing staff and member confidence. Once a patient gets entered into the Open Dental PMS, they are immediately available in Clerri, accelerating enrollment.

Simplified Architecture, Enhanced Data Control

By becoming an Open Dental Authorized Vendor , Clerri delivers significant operational benefits:

Tighter control over patient data improving data privacy.

improving data privacy. Instant installation means the practice can integrate Clerri.

means the practice can integrate Clerri. Performance designed in coordination with Open Dental, which does not impact the performance or speed of the PMS system.

Advanced Payment Posting

The new workflow automation improves payment posting by ensuring charges and membership payments get posted simultaneously.

Prepayment Posting Clerri can post charges (or procedures) simultaneously with the membership payment, ensuring the payment gets correctly allocated to the designated charge on the patient ledger.

Clerri can post charges (or procedures) simultaneously with the membership payment, ensuring the payment gets correctly allocated to the designated charge on the patient ledger. Flexible Posting Options: Practices can now post payments with balancing transactions (payment plus balancing adjustments) or with fees (payment processing fees are broken out from practice revenue), providing granular control over ledger entries.

Easy Adoption

Clerri manages the backend setup. Practices simply enable the data access in Open Dental to ensure a smooth, supported transition.

Existing Clerri customers can contact their account manager for more information. Groups or practices new to Clerri that are interested in growing cash production through a membership plan can request a demo or more information by visiting clerri.com/get-started .

Media Contact:

Rob Yoegel

(877) 545-4188

[email protected]

SOURCE Clerri