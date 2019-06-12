Cleveland and Cincinnati Travelers Pay the Most for Car Rentals This Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey, renting a car this summer costs more in Cleveland and Cincinnati than it does anywhere else in the United States.

In Cleveland, car rental rates start at an average $84 per day. Cincinnati's rentals are only slightly more affordable, starting at an average $82 per day. The CheapCarRental.net survey compared 50 U.S. destinations and their car rental rates for the months of June, July and August 2019, with each city's major airport set as the rental pick-up and drop-off location.

Following Cleveland and Cincinnati in price, Newark was ranked the third-priciest U.S. destination for car rentals this summer, with a starting rate of $81 per day, on average.

On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable U.S. destinations to rent a car this summer are Miami and Orlando, where travelers pay $24 and $23 per day respectively, on average, for the most affordable rental car available at each city's primary airport.

If looking just at Ohio, where rates trend upward, Columbus, Ohio, ranks slightly better than Cleveland and Cincinnati, with starting rental rates of $51 per day.

Here are the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for car rentals this summer. Prices shown reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental car at each city's major airport, June 1-Aug. 31.

Cleveland $84 Cincinnati $82 Newark $81 Anchorage $80 Boston $74 Pittsburgh $73 Seattle $71 Portland $70 Denver $69 Indianapolis $69

