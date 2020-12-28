Cleveland Clinic and Standard Textile Collaborate to Develop Reusable Face Masks

On the forefront of biomedical research, Cleveland Clinic is leading a number of research projects related to COVID-19. Cleveland Clinic formed a multidisciplinary committee to evaluate therapies for mild to severe cases of the disease, with the goal of supporting trials that are scientifically sound and prioritizing those with the potential for significant impact on clinical care.

In addition, Cleveland Clinic's new Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health is bringing together top scientists in infectious disease, virology and other specialties to research the causes, treatments and cures of COVID-19 and other global health concerns such as HIV, Zika and Dengue fever with a focus on identifying and preventing the world's next viral threats.

As a nonprofit healthcare system, Cleveland Clinic relies on philanthropic gifts to fund these critical research projects and programs. Since spring, thousands of donors have contributed to COVID-19 research. Their charitable gifts hold the promise of saving countless lives. Standard Textile is donating the majority of profit from face mask sales to support COVID-19 research at Cleveland Clinic.

"We applaud Cleveland Clinic's commitment to dedicating substantial resources to important therapeutic studies that have the potential of improving outcomes for individuals who have contracted COVID-19," said Gary Heiman, Standard Textile's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We value our long-standing relationship with Cleveland Clinic and are pleased we have an opportunity to expand that by supporting COVID-19 research."

Standard Textile's and Cleveland Clinic's respective innovation teams collaborated to design the non-medical face mask, which will bear the inspirational message "HOPE" after Hope Hospital, a temporary hospital in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. In April, Cleveland Clinic transitioned the Samson Pavilion to a temporary hospital to meet the potential needs of patients and the community in the event of a surge of patients with COVID-19. The building was converted back to the Health Education Campus for the fall semester.

"As we consider opportunities to commercialize innovations, it's important to us to collaborate with industry leaders who align with our commitment to protecting the community and advancing research," said Will Morris, M.D., Executive Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. "Teaming up with Standard Textile on this creative project supports social distancing and mask wearing, while raising funds for critical COVID-19 research at Cleveland Clinic."

The reusable face mask offers enhanced comfort with its 100% cotton construction and breathability with its mesh lining. Adjustable ear loops and a neck strap add convenience of use, while its filter pocket and removable nose clip offer customization options. Standard Textile and Cleveland Clinic plan to produce custom-branded versions of the face mask for key partners looking to outfit their employees and customers with an enhanced, non-medical face mask.

"We appreciate the collaboration with Standard Textile on this project," said Lara Kalafatis, chair of Cleveland Clinic's Philanthropy Institute. "This new mask truly represents hope in several ways, from raising critical research funds through sale proceeds to giving us all one more way to #MaskUp to keep our families and communities safe."

The HOPE™ face mask is being produced by Standard Textile, who earlier this year led the urgent charge to increase production of PPE such as protective gowns, face masks and face shields in order to provide hospitals and healthcare workers in the United States with additional protection against COVID-19.

"We have an 80-year legacy of inspiring care, comfort, and change in our communities. Our work with Cleveland Clinic allows us to bring to the consumer a face mask that not only helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 — it also inspires hope for a healthier future for all of us," said Heiman.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

