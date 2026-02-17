Standard Textile Expands Distribution Network in Caribbean and Latin America with A Plus and PH Interamericas

CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, today announced the expansion of its distribution network in the CALA (Caribbean and Latin America) region through two new strategic partnerships with A Plus (also known as Central de Uniformes) and PH Interamericas. This expansion strengthens Standard Textile's presence in the region and reinforces its ability to support hotels and resorts across all tiers with high-performance textile solutions, local service, and operational expertise.

PH Interamericas will oversee distribution across Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. A Plus will manage distribution in Panama and Chile, with the potential to expand into additional territories in the future. Together, these partners bring deep regional expertise and strong customer relationships that will enhance Standard Textile's ability to deliver innovative textile solutions with speed, consistency and local support across CALA.

Standard Textile's hospitality portfolio includes a comprehensive range of bed and bath linens engineered specifically for hospitality environments. With over 150 patents, hospitality products are engineered to enhance the guest experience while reducing operational costs. It most recently re-engineered a terry collection specifically for the CALA region. The Capitol Collection for CALA, woven and finished in the USA, utilizes a patented weaving technology that provides substantial operational savings.

"Expanding our distributor network in CALA ensures that we're meeting our customers where they are — with the right products, localized service, and dedicated support," said Gary Heiman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile. "As the hospitality landscape evolves in the region, especially in the luxury segment, it's critical that we have strong partners on the ground. A Plus and PH Interamericas share our values and commitment to excellence."

Bringing Italian Luxury to CALA's Finest Properties

At the heart of this expansion is the Mascioni Hotel Collection, Standard Textile's premier luxury brand known for its heritage of Italian craftsmanship and commitment to refined comfort. With growing demand from upscale hotels and resorts throughout CALA, Mascioni Hotel Collection offers a curated range of bed and bath linens designed to elevate the guest experience.

About A Plus (Central de Uniformes)

A Plus Supply, a company part of Grupo Central de Uniformes, is a leading distributor of hospitality and healthcare textiles headquartered in Panama City, Panama. Serving Standard Textile customers across Panama and Chile, the company specializes in high-quality uniforms, linens, and textile solutions for institutions and luxury properties. With a strong focus on service, quality, and long-term partnerships, A Plus delivers customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Latin American hospitality industry. Learn more at https://centraldeuniformes.com.

About PH Interamericas

PH Interamericas (PHI) is a leading hospitality supply and distribution company and a member of Grupo Pasquí, a business group driving logistics and complementary services in Costa Rica and Central America since 1936. With more than 20 years of experience serving hospitality clients across Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia, PHI combines regional scale with deep market expertise. The company delivers integrated consulting, logistics, and tailored supply solutions for luxury hotels, boutique properties, and real estate developments. Learn more at http://www.phinteramericas.com.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

