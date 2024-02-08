Cleveland Clinic teams up with American Greetings to offer Valentine's Day Creatacard™ Virtual Greeting Cards

American Greetings

08 Feb, 2024, 12:22 ET

Raising money for research on heart disease, the #1 killer in the United States

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in the United States, causing one in every five deaths. For the second year running, in celebration of Valentine's Day and Heart Month, Cleveland Clinic and American Greetings are proud to collaborate in ways that may improve cardiovascular health everywhere by offering a selection of beautiful Creatacard virtual greetings cards for those who donate to support Cleveland Clinic's cardiovascular research.

With each $20 donation, individuals will have the opportunity to send personalized Valentine's Day Creatacards, designed by artists at American Greetings, to all the loved ones on their list. Creatacard is an easy-to-create custom virtual greeting card that replicates the most-loved features of paper cards such as adding a personal message, signing your name, and including photos.

One hundred percent of the money raised will be donated to cardiovascular research through Cleveland Clinic, which is aimed at furthering research to discover new treatments and identify preventive measures that will stop heart disease before it begins. Donations can be made at https://give.ccf.org/valentinesday24.

Since 1995, Cleveland Clinic has ranked number one in cardiac care, according to U.S. News & World Report. Patients travel from all 50 states and 136 countries to Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute for expert care and exceptional outcomes. Continued research is vital to the fight for improved heart health.

The campaign to donate and send Valentine's digital greetings runs from February 1 - 16.

About American Greetings
American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup.  Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers, and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps, justWink, Pics & Wishes, and Creatacard. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow American Greetings @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

About Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

