Cleveland Electric goes live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Project Operations, and SIS Construct 365 Solutions

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, a leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for construction and other project and service-based companies, is pleased to announce:

Cleveland Electric is live on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP platform and SIS Construct 365 solutions, built for Dynamics 365. The SIS cloud-based solutions will help Cleveland Electric continue its growth and focus on its efficiency and bottom-line performance.

"Cleveland Electric is a long-term client of ours, the relationship goes back decades. We are very proud of the entire SIS team who worked diligently and collaboratively with Cleveland Electric to make this major go-live a success. This not only reconfirms SIS Construct 365 as a complete, fully scalable end-to-end solution for large construction enterprises, but also solidifies SIS as a trusted business solutions partner. We enjoyed being a significant part of Cleveland Electric growth over the past years and are looking forward to a continued partnership with our client for life."

Viktor Lesiv, VP of Professional Services, SIS

"We are thrilled to announce the successful go-live of our new ERP system Microsoft Dynamics. This strategic initiative marks a major step forward for our organization, enabling us to streamline operations, enhance real-time decision-making, and drive growth across our business. We are excited about the opportunities this powerful system unlocks for us and deeply grateful to our implementation team and SIS for their dedication and skill in achieving this milestone."

Seung Hyun Kang, Chief Financial Officer, Cleveland Electric

About Cleveland Electric:

Cleveland Electric Company, Inc. is a privately owned specialty contractor in Atlanta, Georgia, United States that serves Power Generation, Mission Critical, Healthcare, and Industrial customers. www.clevelandelectric.com

About SIS:

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP and CRM solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 28 years. SIS is the only Microsoft Partner 100% dedicated to A/E/C industries, and as a full-service technology consulting firm, SIS implements and supports end-to-end digital transformation solutions. www.sisn.com

About SIS Construct 365:

SIS Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for project and service-driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. www.sisn.com/construct365

