Cleveland Kitchen Brings the Flavor This Fall to 9,000 Retailers Nationwide

CLEVELAND, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untold volumes of flavor are now within reach for families nationwide as Cleveland Kitchen, the culinary brand focused on delicious and healthy fermented foods, is proud to be launching its fresh products into retailers across the country. The creator of the world's FIRST line of Fermented Dressings and Marinades have made their delicious offerings more accessible than ever with expansion of their direct to consumer selections and new distribution, bringing the total number of stores their fresh fermented products can be purchased at to 9,000 storefronts.

Cleveland Kitchen fermented dressings and marinades and crunchy sauerkraut

Shoppers may know Cleveland Kitchen by their original name, Cleveland Kraut. The name change came as part of the brand's goal to create a bigger kitchen for a bigger mission – to provide fermented foods for all. Recently, the company expanded their product lineup to include not only their well-known sauerkrauts, but also mouthwatering fermented dressings and marinades that come in flavors such as Gnarly Miso Jalapeño, Roasted Garlic, Sweet Beet, and Hail Caesar.

"This expanded distribution is an integral part of our brand's mission to integrate healthy and absolutely delicious fermented foods into the American diet by giving our consumers an easy entry point into fermented that they don't have to be intimidated by," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen, Drew Anderson. "Our new retail partners see that there is a need in the refrigerated produce section for innovation and we are so excited to be a driver of growth in the category."

Look out for Cleveland Kitchen products in the produce aisle of your favorite Target, Wegman's, Whole Foods, Sprouts Kroger, Giant Eagle, Meijer, Albertsons, Publix, or Heinen's this fall for all your salad, bowl, wrap and even charcuterie board needs. Grab the new dressings and marinades or mouthwatering sauerkrauts for $5.99, both prices dependent on the retailer. For families who prefer to have their fermented favorites come to them, check out their e-commerce selection at www.clevelandkitchen.com or take a look at Cleveland Kitchen's Instagram, @clevelandkitchen, to learn more.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen was started with three brothers, cabbage and a traditional family recipe. The brothers began their fermenting journey in college as a way to stay in touch with their Cleveland roots and began to create fresh, crunchy, probiotic krauts that used simple ingredients like vegetables, garlic and salt. After serving up their mouthwatering take on sauerkraut at local farmers markets, the founders expanded their availability and now, provide their world-class products across the country. Today, Cleveland Kitchen is an innovative culinary brand focused on fermented and cured products that taste amazing and are healthy for all. For more information, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com and follow their Instagram page.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le | Sonja Melin

[email protected]

213-516-2479

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.clevelandkitchen.com

