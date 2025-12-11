Cleveland Kitchen Launches First-of-Its-Kind Coleslaw in the Produce Aisle

Fresh, lightly fermented, and totally mayo-free.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Kitchen, the nation's leading fresh fermented foods brand, announced the launch of its new Classic Coleslaw, now available exclusively at Kroger with additional retail expansion planned for early 2026.

This vibrant, crunchy coleslaw is the first and only fully prepared, ready-to-eat coleslaw in the produce aisle. Additionally, its vinaigrette style dressing offers a refreshingly lighter, healthier alternative to mayo-heavy deli versions and DIY coleslaw kits. Made with fresh, crunchy vegetables and Cleveland Kitchen's lightly fermented proprietary process, it's packed with craveable flavor and gut-happy benefits. This innovative coleslaw delivers a modern, ready-to-eat, better-for-you twist on a classic, and fills a long-standing gap for shoppers seeking a fresher, healthier option.

"At Cleveland Kitchen, we're all about elevating everyday meals with fresh, flavorful foods that people feel good about eating," said Drew Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our Classic Coleslaw delivers the crunch, tang, and versatility people love, without the mayo or the hassle. It's bright, bold, and ready to enjoy."

Versatile and easy to enjoy, Cleveland Kitchen's Classic Coleslaw is ideal for topping tacos and burgers, pairing with BBQ, adding to salads and as a side to sandwiches, or forked right out of the container! This product innovation reflects Cleveland Kitchen's mission to make fermented foods accessible, delicious, and exciting—rooted in the brand's beginnings at Cleveland farmers markets and its commitment to real, high-quality food.

The Classic Coleslaw is available now at all Kroger stores and banners (Ralph's, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, Smith's, and QFC) in the produce department nationwide and will expand to additional retailers in early 2026, supporting Cleveland Kitchen's continued growth in the fermented foods space.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen is on a mission to elevate everyday meals with fresh, flavorful, and gut-healthy fermented foods that empower people to feel good from the inside out. Founded by three brothers with roots in Cleveland's local food scene, the brand leads the fresh-fermented category with chef-crafted krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled vegetables—available nationwide in the refrigerated produce aisle. Learn more at www.clevelandkitchen.com

