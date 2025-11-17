Cleveland Kitchen Unveils Fresh New Look

Gut-friendly fermented foods get a glow-up with packaging that's bold, craveable, and made for

the modern fridge

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Kitchen, the leader in fresh fermented foods and the brand behind America's favorite fresh kraut and kimchi, has a whole new look—and a sharper focus on helping people feel good from the inside out.

Known for its fermented vegetables in the refrigerated aisle, Cleveland Kitchen has launched a full brand refresh across its line of krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled veggies. The new packaging highlights the brand's signature blend of flavor and function—bringing gut health to the table without sacrificing taste.

Before and after: Cleveland Kitchen’s updated packaging system brings functional benefits and ingredient-forward design to the forefront. The new look features bold vegetable visuals, a front-of-pack “Gut Happy” button, and a consistent brand identity across krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled vegetables—designed to boost shelf visibility and clearly communicate health benefits in the refrigerated set.

"People want more from their food today—more benefits, more real ingredients, more flavor," said Drew Anderson, Co-Founder of Cleveland Kitchen. "Our new look makes it easier than ever to find foods that support your gut and taste amazing."

What's New

A front-of-pack "Gut Happy" button so shoppers know exactly what they're getting

Live probiotic counts listed on the label

Ingredient-forward visuals that celebrate bold, fresh vegetables

"Fresh with Benefits™" messaging that makes gut health approachable and fun

A consistent design across all products

Available in over 15,000 stores nationwide, Cleveland Kitchen's fresh ferments are redefining everyday wellness. Unlike heat-treated options, these refrigerated veggies are alive with flavor and packed with naturally occurring probiotics—helping support gut health in the most delicious way.

Whether you're already into probiotics or just looking for a fresher way to eat well, Cleveland Kitchen delivers bold flavor, real ingredients, and functional benefits that fit right into your daily routine.

Cleveland Kitchen's new look puts gut health front and center. From a refreshed logo to modern ingredient-forward visuals and a redesigned "Kraut Hammer" icon, every detail is built to highlight what makes these fermented veggies so craveable: bold flavor, clean ingredients, feel-good benefits.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen is on a mission to elevate everyday meals with fresh, flavorful, and gut-healthy fermented foods that empower people to feel good from the inside out. Founded by three brothers with roots in Cleveland's local food scene, the brand leads the fresh-fermented category with krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled vegetables—available nationwide in the refrigerated produce aisle. Learn more at www.clevelandkitchen.com .

