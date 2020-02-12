Cleveland Physical Therapy Associates Joins the Ivy Rehab Network

"Ivy Rehab is proud to partner with Don Miller, and his exceptional team at Cleveland Physical Therapy. Don and his team have been providing best in class physical therapy to the communities of Shelby and Kings Mountain for more than 20 years and their dedication to the highest quality of care, patient experience and clinical outcomes will be great additions to the Ivy Rehab Network as we continue our investments in the Charlotte market and surrounding communities," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the entire Cleveland PT team to the Ivy family and look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come."

Since its founding in 1994, CPTA has been known for serving the patients of Cleveland County in North Carolina with compassionate care and excellence in orthopedic rehabilitation services. With over 150 years of combined experience, CPTA's talented team empowers patients to take an active role in their recovery through education about their injuries and the rehabilitative process.

"We are thrilled for Cleveland Physical Therapy Associates to take the next step in our practice's evolution by joining the Ivy Rehab Network," said Don Miller, founder of CPTA. "This partnership will provide positive opportunities and resources for our entire team, and our therapists will continue to provide the top-tier compassionate care that our community and patients are accustomed to. We are looking forward to a great future together with Ivy Rehab!"

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

