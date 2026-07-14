Cleveland WNBA Announces KeyBank as First Founding Partner

The new partnership establishes KeyBank as the team's Official Retail Bank and presenting partner for the team's membership platform.

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland WNBA today announced KeyBank (NYSE: KEY), Northeast Ohio's hometown bank, as its first Founding Partner. The new, multiyear partnership establishes the financial institution as the team's official and exclusive retail banking partner. As a founding partner, KeyBank will help shape the fan experience from the franchise's earliest days through its inaugural 2028 season and beyond.

From L to R: Chris Gorman - KeyCorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allison Howard - President of Business Operations for Cleveland WNBA, Trina Evans - KeyCorp Chief of Staff and Director of Corporate Center, and Nic Barlage - CEO of Rock Entertainment Group

A cornerstone of the partnership is KeyBank's sponsorship of the franchise's membership platform, the home for the team's most loyal fans. As the presenting partner of the platform, KeyBank will provide Cleveland WNBA fans who have made the initial $28 membership deposit with exclusive benefits, including exclusive seating area at the team's brand unveil later this summer along with early access to the post-launch retail drop. Cleveland WNBA currently has nearly 9,000 initial payments as momentum continues to build ahead of the team's debut at Rocket Arena in 2028.

"Establishing our first foundational partnership with KeyBank, with a focus on our membership platform, reflects how deeply committed we are to collectively investing in unforgettable experiences for our fans, whose passion and belief in the return of the WNBA to Ohio has been clear since day one," said Allison Howard, Cleveland WNBA, President of Business Operations. "Partnering with this trusted hometown brand strengthens the momentum behind our shared mission to create opportunity, expand access and deliver moments that matter for communities across Ohio and the region."

KeyBank and Cleveland WNBA will collaborate annually on a signature community impact program, extending the partnership beyond the arena and into neighborhoods across the region. This dedicated program will reinforce a shared commitment to deepening community connection and driving meaningful, long-term investment in Cleveland.

"I've long believed in the power of women's sports, not only as a platform for incredible athletes, but as a force for bringing people together and strengthening communities," said Trina Evans, Chief of Staff and Director of Corporate Center, KeyBank. "As a Founding Partner of Cleveland WNBA, KeyBank is proud to support the return of professional women's basketball to our hometown and help create new opportunities for connection, economic vitality, and enduring pride across Northeast Ohio."

Additionally, beginning with the team's inaugural season in 2028, KeyBank will expand its presence with in-game moments that create memorable experiences for members and fans at Cleveland WNBA games at Rocket Arena. The marquee activation includes serving as presenting partner of the High-Five Tunnel, where lucky fans will get a close-up view of the team and court during warmups. KeyBank will also serve as presenting partner for one theme night and associated fan giveaway each season.

ABOUT CLEVELAND WNBA

Cleveland WNBA is the 16th franchise in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The team, operated by Rock Entertainment Group, will begin play in the 2028 season at Rocket Arena, downtown Cleveland's premier 19,000-seat venue, which is also home to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Cleveland WNBA will train at their own dedicated and premier 52,000-square-foot performance center in Independence, Ohio. The Cleveland WNBA is a part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity for the sports and entertainment properties under Chairman Dan Gilbert's ROCK Family of Companies. Nic Barlage serves as the CEO of Cleveland WNBA, Rocket Arena and Rock Entertainment Group, and Allison Howard leads Cleveland WNBA as President of Business Operations.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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SOURCE KeyBank