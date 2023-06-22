Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Names MIM Software a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2023 Award

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

MIM Software is thrilled to be a Top Workplace. MIM Software is thrilled to be a Top Workplace.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide. MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

View open roles on our website .

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.