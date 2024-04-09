Clever Announces New Interoperability Solution to Solve Learning Management System Integration Challenges

Clever LMS Connect Will Ease Burdens on Edtech Providers and Bolster Classroom Impact Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever , the platform providing secure, seamless access to learning applications for 100,000 schools worldwide, today announced Clever LMS Connect, enabling plug-and-play interoperability between Learning Management Systems (LMS) and edtech applications in schools.

With the majority of districts using an LMS, the release comes at a critical time when educators and edtech providers require greater interoperability to create a seamless digital learning experience for students. Indeed, 75% of districts reported that it's very or extremely important for classroom applications to integrate with their learning management systems. Clever LMS Connect, now available globally, makes it possible for edtech tools to fast-track integrations with multiple LMSs by building on top of their existing Clever integration. This will eliminate double grade entry for teachers with grade passback, simplify secure logins for students, and reduce the number of individual LMS integrations edtech vendors need to build and manage.

"Clever has been solving our edtech partners' interoperability challenges for over a decade, and innovation is critical to continue meeting the evolving needs of the schools we all serve," said Trish Sparks, CEO, of Clever. "Our partnership with Edlink to develop Clever LMS Connect is the next step in allowing our partners to focus on innovating instead of grappling with complex integrations so that we can collectively improve access and learning outcomes in the classroom. Teachers spend a full hour each week transferring grades alone; Clever LMS Connect will help give time back to teachers, empowering them to spend more time focused on their students."

As schools increasingly adopt a variety of educational technology tools, prioritizing interoperability becomes crucial. This not only enables personalized instruction and enhances learning practices across districts, but also plays a vital role in ensuring equal access to these tools for all students. The interoperability achieved through Clever LMS Connect can contribute to narrowing the digital divide by simplifying access and fostering more inclusive learning environments.

"Clever has always ensured that students and teachers have easy, secure access to all of their digital learning tools. I'm delighted to partner with Edlink, a trailblazer in LMS integrations, so that edtech vendors of all sizes can build high-quality LMS integrations quickly, easily, and affordably," said Dan Carroll, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Clever. "Together we can create integrated edtech experiences throughout Clever's network of over 100,000 schools, making copying gradebook entries and siloed systems a thing of the past."

Clever LMS Connect is available worldwide, for partners and districts , along with Clever's full suite of identity and access solutions for Chromebooks and Windows.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

