CLEVER CARE HEALTH PLAN, INC. PARTNERS WITH MHK TO SUPPORT MEMBERSHIP GROWTH INITIATIVES

California-based health plan purchases MHK MarketProminence®

to manage Medicare Advantage Member Enrollment

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. ("Clever Care") went live with MHK's MarketProminence® enrollment and member management technology to support the growth of its Medicare Advantage plan.

Clever Care is a private Medicare Advantage company founded in 2018 and based in Southern California. After careful consideration and evaluating multiple vendors, the plan selected MarketProminence based on its flexibility to meet their specific business needs.

"Thanks to MarketProminence technology, we've found the functionality we've been searching for to meet our unique program goals," commented Erin Ramsey, Clever Care's chief operating officer. "Now, we can streamline Scope of Appointment processing, enrollment applications and Health Risk Assessments, all while keeping our broker partners in mind with user-friendly, online portal technology. With 'at a glance' visibility of our plan's offerings, our brokers can efficiently guide prospective members to their ideal plan."

For over 25 years, MHK's MarketProminence platform has provided proven and complete management of Medicare Advantage members from initial enrollment and continuing through the life of the membership. Clever Care is implementing several MarketProminence solutions to streamline operational processes, boost productivity, ensure regulatory compliance and enable optimal member satisfaction.

"MHK is honored to have been chosen by Clever Care and we look forward to helping their team implement a best-in-class member enrollment program to grow their business," said Conor Bagnell, president of MHK. "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are fully dedicated to making it a resounding success."

MHK is part of the Hearst Health network, a division of the Hearst Corporation, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company founded in 1887. Each of the Hearst Health companies offers sophisticated solutions for healthcare's complex problems. MHK offers care and member management solutions for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and other managed care organizations. Those interested in learning more about partnering with MHK and the solutions offered can contact MHK directly at [email protected] or visit www.mhk.com.

About Clever Care

Based in Huntington Beach, California, Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers quality, affordable Medicare plans that focus on whole health. The company prides itself on removing healthcare obstacles by honoring and uplifting the cultural values of the communities it serves. Clever Care plans are centered around complete wellness and combine the preventive healing therapies of Eastern medicine with the innovative allopathic practices of Western medicine. Clever Care understands that there is more to a person than their health. To learn more about Clever Care Health Plan, visit CleverCareHealthPlan.com.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a medical house of knowledge, where care and knowledge converge. MHK's mission is to serve as a trusted technology partner, empowering our clients to deliver optimal care across every member's health journey. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs, and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

SOURCE MHK