MHK Earns HEDIS® Software Certification for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

Population health management for health plans and pharmacy benefit managers enhanced by NCQA HEDIS-certified CareProminence 360Measures™ technology

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in compliance-driven SaaS solutions for health plans and pharmacy benefit managers—and part of the Hearst Health network—announced today that for the sixteenth consecutive year, it has achieved Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Software Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for CareProminence® 360Measures™.

Offered as part of the CareProminence platform, MHK's NCQA HEDIS-certified 360Measures solution helps health plans and pharmacy benefit managers improve member quality of care, reduce risk and promote regulatory compliance. 360Measures supports all required regulatory reporting for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), NCQA and state agencies, meeting varied needs across multiple lines of business.

HEDIS, created by NCQA, is a set of measures used to evaluate the quality of member care and services provided by health plans. HEDIS allows health plans to identify areas for improvement by assessing and comparing their performance to that of other managed care organizations.

"Earning our sixteenth consecutive NCQA HEDIS certification is a milestone we're very proud of," said Conor Bagnell, president of MHK. "It reflects MHK's ongoing dedication to advancing quality in value-based care and maintaining leadership in technology standards amid an evolving healthcare landscape."

In conjunction with CareProminence solutions, 360Measures offers a complete solution for HEDIS compliance, including real-time scoring and data submission capabilities. Clients can run automated or manual campaigns to identify gaps in care, as well as any issues with medication therapy or pharmacy quality. Users can also target campaigns to unique population needs with a comprehensive measure library and flexible configuration.

"MHK's mission centers on delivering quality member care," said Polina Vaserman, vice president of product management. "With these best-practice tools and measures, our clients can more easily spot and close care gaps or medication issues—leading to improved outcomes and a more seamless health experience for their members."

To learn more, visit mhk.com

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

