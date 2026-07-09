Clever Launches in Spanish to Support Educators and Multilingual Students Worldwide

Spanish-speaking educators, administrators, and students can now access Clever, the global identity platform for education, in Spanish, supporting schools across Latin America and multilingual communities worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the identity platform powering secure digital learning for over 111,000 schools globally, today announced the availability of its platform in Spanish, expanding access to school-specific identity and access management tools for millions of Spanish-speaking educators, administrators, and students around the world.

The launch comes as schools continue to implement innovative digital learning tools while serving diverse student populations. Latin America is one of the world's fastest-growing education technology markets, while multilingual learners are among the fastest-growing student populations in the United States. As digital ecosystems expand – regardless of whether they are based in Latin America or support English and Spanish speakers schools – they need secure, streamlined ways to manage access to learning without creating additional barriers for educators and students.

Clever continues its role as the global identity platform for education by translating its product into Spanish. With Spanish-language support, schools can now manage critical digital learning infrastructure, including single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, automated rostering, identity management, and application access controls in their preferred language.

"Schools everywhere are navigating increasingly complex digital environments," said Derek Devine, Director of International Markets at Clever. "As education technology adoption accelerates across Latin America and multilingual communities continue to grow globally, schools need foundational infrastructure that is built for their needs and accessible in their language. This expansion helps ensure educators can spend less time managing technology and more time supporting learning."

This launch reflects growing demand from schools for more flexible and inclusive digital learning experiences. In a recent Clever survey, 41% of IT administrators said teacher-controlled language settings for students would be extremely useful, underscoring the need for technology that can adapt to the diverse needs of today's classrooms.

"We have several families that speak primarily Spanish and limited English," said Mary Stills, STREAM Coordinator at St. Cecelia Interparochial School in the U.S. "Clever is the hub for all of our apps, and now with Spanish language controls, children can easily transition into a new language and learn at the same time."

Spanish-language support is now available across the Clever platform, allowing schools to:

Manage digital identity, rostering, authentication, and application access in Spanish.

Configure Spanish and English language preferences at the district, classroom, or individual student level.

Support multilingual learners and dual-language programs with a more accessible digital learning experience.

"Every product decision we make starts with listening to schools," said Jamie Refell, Chief Product Officer at Clever. "Spanish-language support is a direct response to feedback from educators, administrators, and students who want access to the same powerful tools in the language that works best for them. It's an important step toward making secure digital learning more accessible to school communities worldwide."

To learn more, visit clever.com.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 77% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

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SOURCE Clever