Clever Real Estate Launches Clever Pro, Driving More Growth and Profitability for Mortgage Lenders

Clever Pro is a powerful suite of integrated products and services that helps lenders protect their purchase pipeline, increase conversions, and close more loans.

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate , the fast-growing real estate technology company, has launched Clever Pro , a new all-in-one solution that empowers mortgage lenders to drive higher profits and provide more value to borrowers.

Clever Pro will initially consist of five fully-integrated products that deliver the data, insights, and relationships lenders need to maximize performance and drive sustainable growth:

1. Pro Convert helps lenders boost conversion rates with less work and no added cost. Clever matches borrowers with top 1% Realtors from its industry-leading network of 19,000 agents. Clever's Lender-Certified Agents work with the loan officer to deliver a superior customer experience, increasing close rates and revenue per lead.

2. Pro Connect gives lenders more control over their entire pipeline. Clever captures real-time status updates and feedback from all parties so loan officers are more efficient and responsive. This information is prioritized in Clever's Loan Officer Portal and the lender's CRM, so nothing slips through the cracks.

3. Pro Search lets borrowers browse homes, get listing alerts, and schedule viewings entirely within the lender's branded ecosystem. This gives loan officers better visibility while keeping them, and their key value props, top of mind for clients across their home shopping journey.

4. Pro Insights surfaces real-time loan officer performance data to help teams identify what's working and what needs to improve. Fully-configurable dashboards let lenders monitor KPIs in real-time for better campaign forecasting, as well as targeted sales coaching and lead routing.

5. Pro Amplify turns every win into high-impact marketing collateral that helps lenders generate more business. Every closing and piece of positive feedback is repackaged into personalized (and compliant) content loan officers can share on social media to boost their brand.

"Our team has built something truly groundbreaking," said Tony Cahal, SVP of Clever Pro . "Clever Pro solves so many longstanding problems for lenders that hinder profitability and growth. We're giving them trusted partners in every market nationwide, plus technology to manage the entire buyer journey, all within a single unified ecosystem. And we're just getting started — more features are already on the way!"

Clever Pro arrives hot on the heels of Clever's latest funding round, in which it raised an additional $2 million from strategic investors, including Cultivation Capital, EssentVentures LLC, and real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete . Clever was recently named the number-one real estate company on Trustpilot and one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest by Inc.com .

To learn more about Clever Pro or schedule a demo, visit GetCleverPro.com or email Casey Huges Wade . You can also meet the Clever Pro Team in person at the TMC Conference in Nashville, TN (September 10-12) !

About Clever Real Estate

Clever's educational real estate content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 2,300+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $8.5 billion in real estate sold, matched 100,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $150 million on commission fees. Clever hit profitability (and new record sales) in May 2023.

CONTACT:

Casey Hughes Wade

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

805-914-8899

SOURCE Clever Real Estate