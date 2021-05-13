"CleverTap Engage" Talks Customer Connection with Execs from IBM, Mastercard, and More

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "CleverTap Engage", a new video interview series featuring the globe's most respected CEOs and executives, shines a light on how to achieve meaningful and memorable customer engagement. The show recently launched with Dave Dabbah, CleverTap's very own CMO; Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company (an IBM Business) and GM of IBM Watson Advertising; and Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard's healthcare business CMO and author of Quantum Marketing.

CleverTap Engage is co-hosted by Peggy Anne Salz , a top 30 mobile marketing influencer, veteran Forbes writer, nine-time author, influencer, chief analyst, and founder of MobileGroove , and John Koetsier , future forecaster, analyst, mobile expert, and senior Forbes writer . The two will bring their hard-hitting journalistic expertise to each show, asking tough questions about "what flies and what fails" when it comes to customer engagement and the anecdotal stories that bring each interviewees' unique brand experience to life.

"Peggy and John are two of the most well-respected marketing influencers out there and we couldn't be more excited to have them lead frank discussions with some of the most influential business leaders in the world," said Dabbah. "As a marketer myself, I can't wait to tune in to CleverTap Engage to hear their stories of brand domination."

Powered by CleverTap , the world's most trusted customer engagement and retention platform, Salz and Koetsier are on a mission to challenge convention and unleash candid discussions around the successes and failures that C-suite execs experience on the path to higher performance. Looking ahead to future episodes, the two martech influencers plan to sit down with executives from the likes of Clorox (Vivian Chang, VP of Growth), Babbel (Katherine Melichior Raymore, CMO), N26 (Patrick Stal, VP of Global Marketing), and more.

"As we immerse ourselves in writing the next chapter in the marketing playbook, adapting it to the impact of unforeseen global events and the seismic shift in the privacy landscape set to reshape the digital advertising industry, one thing is guaranteed: disruption," said Salz. "CleverTap Engage will not only shine a light on the outstanding C-suite executives and standout multinational brands and businesses taking charge of change. It will provide the inside track on the fiercely personal journeys and invaluable lessons that have allowed each individual marketer to provide genuine value and drive profitable outcomes."

"Global CMOs, in the trenches, sharing war stories and wisdom. It just doesn't get any better," said Koetsier.

Those interested in tuning in can find episodes on CleverTap's website , or stream them directly on Spotify .

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 10,000 apps—including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

