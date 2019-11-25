CleverTap Names Walt & Company US Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company , an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced that it has been selected by CleverTap as its U.S. public relations agency of record. CleverTap is the leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value.

"Recognizing the importance of building brand value and loyalty in the exploding global mobile ecosystem is at the heart of the CleverTap platform. We needed a PR partner that understands today's mobile market and can help us shape the dialog surrounding how data can be best used to craft direct relationships, retain customers and expand business," said Charles Orlando, head of global communications and brand. "We were impressed with Walt & Company's mobile market context, technology acumen and track record. We're delighted that they're part of the CleverTap team."

Walt & Company will be providing CleverTap with a range of communications services including product and market leadership campaigns, media and analyst relations, industry leadership positioning, and partner/customer relations.

"CleverTap's unique market approach and advanced technology platform makes for a compelling story across a wide range of vertical market and consumer channels," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're delighted to be working with a company that is at the forefront of data science technology and today's mobile-centric universe."

CleverTap's customer lifecycle and user retention platform leverages machine learning to offer a robust engagement suite that enables brands to convert, engage, retain, and grow their mobile user base. The acclaimed solution has been adopted by some of the world's leading organizations across multiple industries, and customer growth has surged over 2X over the past year alone with an average of more than eight billion user actions processed each day. CleverTap has helped generate over $2 billion in the U.S. in incremental revenue for its customers, and currently reaches more than one billion devices and over 8,000 consumer apps in more than 100 countries.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 consumer brands around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 25 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com .

