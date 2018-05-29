CleverTap Uses AWS Cloud to Delight Sports Fans as Cricket Fever Continues to Rise

Capitalizing on the popular appeal of this cricket format, many brands see it as an opportunity to drive their business growth and revenue. CleverTap enables businesses to communicate with their users via multiple engagement channels including push messaging, email, and SMS using personalized marketing automation solutions that scale with their user base. By sending contextual and timely messages around discount offers, promo codes, and live updates, CleverTap's customers can easily increase user retention by 300 percent and monetization opportunities by 500 percent. Last season, over 14 billion push notifications were sent using CleverTap's Mobile Marketing Platform. By the end of the 2018 season, CleverTap expects that push notifications will increase by 200 percent.

"Thanks to AWS Cloud, CleverTap has been able to support a 50 times increase in year-on-year growth in customer acquisition over the past five years," said Suresh Kondamudi, Co-founder and CTO of CleverTap. "The CleverTap platform processes billions of events in seconds allowing businesses to send millions of notifications to their users with personalized contextual messaging like match scores, critical sporting moments, and more – all in real-time. On the opening day of the biggest T20 tournament in India, we recorded a 100 percent surge in traffic and processed over 4 billion events. For one of the opening day campaigns, about 100 million notifications were sent in just under 15 minutes. Our proprietary architecture deployed on AWS Cloud enables us to seamlessly scale up as required, without compromising on reliability and stability."

"CleverTap uses auto-scaling and Amazon Elastic Container Services (ECS) to dynamically respond to spikes in incoming traffic, and in some cases pre-provision capacity, all while protecting customers' personal data. AWS Cloud's highly robust infrastructure allows customers to scale within a few minutes without having to worry about bandwidth, data transfer, and load balancing. Leveraging AWS Regions spread across the world, CleverTap has built a platform that can support mobile marketing campaigns at scale, drive brand engagement, and increase customer value," said Bikram Bedi, Head of India Region, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

