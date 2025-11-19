Thailand Freighter Pattaya Airways Joins WebCargo by Freightos Platform, Expanding Digital Air Cargo Access in Southeast Asia

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading global booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that Thai freighter operator Pattaya Airways has joined WebCargo by Freightos' platform, enabling freight forwarders to digitally book and pay for cargo capacity across Pattaya's Southeast Asia network.

Through this integration, freight forwarders on the platform gain digital access to Pattaya Airways' regional routes, connecting major Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic centers. Initially, booking between Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City will be available, with plans to expand to Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos.

"Welcoming Pattaya Airways to our platform is another step toward making global trade smoother and more responsive," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "As Thailand strengthens its position in global trade networks, having instant digital access to regional freighters like Pattaya Airways allows freight forwarders to build more responsive supply chains for their customers."

"For us, this isn't just about going digital — it's about keeping up with how freight really moves today," said Nat Boonyavichkanont, Chief Executive Officer of Pattaya Airways Company, Ltd. "Pattaya Airways is proud to collaborate with WebCargo by Freightos to enhance digital air-cargo accessibility across Southeast Asia. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering faster booking capabilities, greater transparency, and seamless regional connectivity for our customers. Forwarders today want to compare routes, book in minutes, pay for cargo, and keep their customers happy. Expanding our access on WebCargo by Freightos lets us meet them where they already work — and that's good for everyone, from small local shippers to big regional players."

Freight forwarders looking to book Pattaya Airways on WebCargo by Freightos can register for free here .

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

