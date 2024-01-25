ClickDimensions Appoints Andrew Jones as New General Manager

News provided by

ClickDimensions

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ClickDimensions announces a strategic leadership transition with the appointment of a new General Manager, Andrew Jones and departure of Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dickerson, effective January 1, 2024. ClickDimensions as part of the Volaris Group, extends sincere appreciation for Mike Dickerson's substantial contributions during his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

We are pleased to introduce Andrew Jones as the incoming General Manager, January 1, 2024. Andrew formerly managed the Revenue organization within ClickDimensions and brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in the tech and communications industry. The appointment aligns seamlessly with the company's strategic vision for sustained growth and innovation.

"I am honored to take the helm of ClickDimensions and, alongside our exceptional team, help navigate the next phase of our company's growth," said Andrew. "I have seen first-hand how ClickDimensions has helped customers transform their marketing efforts and I look forward to continuing innovation to make a bigger impact for marketers and our partners."

About ClickDimensions:
ClickDimensions is the technology solution for small to medium businesses (SMBs) that unifies all sales and marketing efforts, within their Microsoft environment. ClickDimensions helps SMBs manage, track, and connect marketing & sales activities natively in one unified location, their Microsoft environment. That's why over 3,000 organizations across the globe trust ClickDimensions. ClickDimensions | It's your lead now.™ For more information, visit www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email [email protected].

SOURCE ClickDimensions

