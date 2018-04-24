Client Advisor Mary Ballin Earns CDFA® Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Financial Partners is pleased to announce that client advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM practitioner Mary L. Ballin earned the designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®), as awarded and maintained by the Institute for Divorce Financial AnalystsTM.

Headshot of Ms. Mary Ballin, recent recipient of certified divorce financial analyst designation, and certified financial planner. Ms. Ballin is a client advisor in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

"A CDFA® can explain various financial variables that can impact the decisions made during the divorce process," said Ms. Ballin. "Divorce is a major life transition. Having a CDFA® by your side can help reduce the stress of this change and can help you to understand the pros and cons of your various options while avoiding emotional roadblocks that may hinder you from having a smooth transition into post-divorce life. My personal passion is empowering women to make educated financial decisions, and earning the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® designation helps further this mission."

Ms. Ballin is focused, always, on helping clients make equitable and secure decisions. "I always say, during divorce, in the decisions that come with separating assets, every dollar is not created equal. A CDFA® will make you aware of the tax implications and other financial impacts of settlement options that you might not have considered otherwise."

As the Mosaic name indicates, the fee-only wealth management firm uses a team approach of advisors and planners with multiple specialties. With "intellectual curiosity" ranking high among its core values, Mosaic is proud to exist at the forefront of the evolution of wealth management culture.

About Mosaic Financial Partners, Inc.: The firm's mission is to improve their clients' lives by providing caring, knowledgeable, holistic financial solutions and customized advice to help clients attain their lifetime goals and aspirations. Committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses in the greater Bay Area, with two local office locations, Mosaic's integrated team empowers all members of the community to make personal financial decisions and achieve their dreams. For more information about Mosaic, visit www.mosaicfp.com.

