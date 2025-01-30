CLIF BAR Announces "Raise Your Bar" Brand Platform and New Bar Flavor to Inspire and Help Fuel Consumers to Achieve Their Goals

The vibrant "Raise Your Bar" multimedia campaign will come to life through motivational storytelling, engaging consumer experiences, and collaborations with athletes and iconic sports partnerships – and the introduction of the new CLIF BAR Cookies & Creme flavored energy bar, a classic and beloved flavor addition to the current line-up of flavors.

Delivering fuel without compromising enjoyment, this new Cookies & Creme flavor is purposefully formulated with organic, non-GMO rolled oats, and provides 11g of plant protein per bar, offering a sweet, new way to help fuel active lifestyles for consumers everywhere. CLIF BAR energy bars are designed to help fuel your physical performance and take fitness to the next level—allowing you to Raise Your Bar and reach for new goals.

"This campaign is about helping to give people the energy that empowers them to do what they love and stay motivated to push past limitations. We are deepening our efforts to help fuel people to Raise Their Bar while demonstrating our dedication to doing the same – bringing innovations and activations that meet our consumers' needs and inspire them on their unique journeys," said Nicolas Henault, Senior Marketing Director, CLIF BAR at Mondelez. "For more than 30 years, CLIF BAR Energy Bar has been a trusted source of energy, intentionally crafted with quality ingredients. Today, we remain strong in our commitment to serving our consumers with high-quality products that exceed expectations."

"Raise Your Bar" campaign content will celebrate those who raise their bar and keep going in the face of adversity or when others expect them to give up – whether they're facing rough weather, fatigue, or other obstacles. Reinforcing the brand's focus on its core consumers, the campaign will showcase the many moments of personal triumph that can be achieved with sustained effort and perseverance, reinforcing the natural feeling of fulfillment that arises when you raise your bar and transcend challenges – when it becomes harder to pause your game than to power through.

The campaign kicks off February 3 with a series of digital ads placed across Meta, Google Display, YouTube and YouTube CTV, Amazon Prime Video, and Tradedesk – designed to build awareness and excitement ahead of CLIF BAR's upcoming collaborations and innovation launches. One of these collaborations – the extension of CLIF BAR's partnership with Strava, the app for active people – will roll out with refreshed co-branded content, event activations, and challenges on the platform that encourage consumers to Raise Their Bar.

To learn more about CLIF BAR, visit CLIFBar.com.

About CLIF BAR

For more than 30 years, CLIF has crafted delicious food with organic ingredients under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, CLIF became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenue of approximately $36 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, Belvita, Lu, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about CLIF BAR, please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com)

SOURCE Mondelēz International