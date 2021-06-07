Clifford Corso Appointed President and Chief Investment Officer of Advisors Asset Management

MONUMENT, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that Clifford Corso joined as President and Chief Investment Officer, effective June 1st. Corso came to AAM from Insight Investment, where he served as Executive Chairman, North America and was responsible for Insight Investment's North American business.

As AAM's President and CIO, Mr. Corso will be responsible for growing and scaling the company, building value for strategic partners, employees and investors, furthering AAM's mission to empower financial professionals to succeed, while creating innovative investments and services that meet today's growing demand for income-based solutions.

AAM CEO Scott Colyer, who has served as Chief Investment Officer for 23 years, will remain actively involved in the investment management process, implementing income strategies, and sharing insights on macro and micro economic trends while spending more time on long-term strategic development.

"AAM's fixed income heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence has always been at the forefront," said Clifford Corso, President, CIO of AAM. "I'm pleased to join such a talented team of professionals, at a firm with a venerable history that has maintained its results-oriented, advisor-centric service model for over 40 years."

Mr. Corso brings to AAM and its clients 30 years of industry management experience, most of which was spent in an executive leadership role. Additionally, as an accomplished fixed income portfolio manager, he has managed a wide range of fixed income products, including corporate, asset-backed, government, mortgage, municipal, credit default swap and derivative securities.

Prior to AAM and his six years at Insight Investment, Mr. Corso spent over 20 years at Cutwater Asset Management, establishing the company's asset management platform and building it into one of the largest fixed income managers in the world.

"Cliff Corso is one of the most well-regarded investment professionals in our industry. He brings a tremendous level of experience and investing expertise to our company," said Scott Colyer, CEO of AAM. "His extensive mix of research and investment management experience is complemented by a strong commitment to collaboration and investment excellence. Cliff's deep knowledge of the markets and strategies will benefit our clients, and we are excited to have someone of Cliff's acumen and experience join our team."

Mr. Corso graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics and earned an MBA from Columbia University. He currently holds Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a member of the Fixed Income Analysts Society.

AAM has over 265 employees across 11 offices countrywide and oversees more than $39.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021.*

For over 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to UITs (unit investment trusts), open- and closed-end mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

*As of March 31, 2021, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $39.7 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $7.2 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $29.1 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $3.4 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 | www.aamlive.com

