Cliffwater adds Head of Portfolio Solutions to strengthen leadership in alternatives research and product for the wealth management channel

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater, a leader in alternatives research, advisory services, and asset management, announced the appointment of Philip Huber, CFA, CFP®, as Head of Portfolio Solutions to build on its presence at the forefront of alternatives. Phil is the latest addition to Cliffwater's rapidly expanding platform committed to excellence in delivering actionable investment knowledge and innovative strategies across the alternatives landscape.

"When Cliffwater was founded 20 years ago, it was rooted in alternatives research. Since then, we've worked with some of the largest institutions and introduced innovations in direct lending indexes and investment solutions for individual investors. Phil will strengthen our ability to educate broader audiences as alternatives become increasingly mainstream and essential components of diversified portfolios. We want to help our wealth management partners and clients become smarter and more confident capital allocators as they navigate private markets," noted Stephen Nesbitt, CEO & CIO of Cliffwater.

Prior to joining Cliffwater, Phil served as Chief Investment Officer at Savant Wealth Management. Additionally, he is the author of "The Allocator's Edge," a modern guide to alternative investments, and "bps and pieces," his blog where he breaks down key investment concepts and shares timely insights for investors. He has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, InvestmentNews, Citywire RIA Magazine, and Bloomberg TV. Phil was also recently named CIO of the Year by RIA Intel in 2023.

"I have always greatly admired Cliffwater's rich heritage of institutional investment advisory and rigorous alternatives research. The Cliffwater brand has become well-regarded as a pioneer in private debt, and rightfully so. But it became clear to me from my prior vantage point as an allocator that there was a much bigger story to be told. Cliffwater's breadth of alternative asset class expertise, vast institutional data and knowledge, and track-record of excellence in semi-liquid, perpetual funds have positioned the firm for continued growth and success in the years ahead. I can't think of a better destination to continue my journey of helping financial advisors better understand, implement, and communicate alternative investments for their clients," noted Phil.

In this newly created role, Phil will leverage his experience as a wealth management CIO to produce and curate investment research, advise on product strategy and positioning for the firm's growing platform, and help establish and strengthen relationships with the nation's leading wealth management firms.

ABOUT CLIFFWATER LLC

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater", or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager that provides proactive research, advisory, and investment services. Cliffwater was founded in 2004; has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York; and currently has approximately $20 billion in assets under management (AUM) and $77 billion in assets under advisement (AUA).

Cliffwater's research has been published in "The Journal of Alternative Investments," and in 2018, its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Nesbitt, was named one of the "30 Most Influential People in Private Debt" by Private Debt Investor. Mr. Nesbitt also wrote one of the first books on private debt: "Private Debt: Opportunities in Corporate Direct Lending" (Wiley Finance, 2019); with its second edition being released in 2023: "Private Debt: Yield, Safety and the Emergence of Alternative Lending" (Wiley Finance, 2023).

Cliffwater has also created four indices that help investors understand private debt: the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index ("CDLI"), the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index: Senior-Only ("CDLI-S"), the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index: Venture-Only ("CDLI-V"), and the Cliffwater BDC Index ("CWBDC").

Cliffwater also currently manages two interval funds focused on income and capital preservation: Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), a $15B+ diversified portfolio, and Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund (CELFX), a $2.3B+ strategy.

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com

