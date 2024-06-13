Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund reaches $20 billion in net assets, five years after its launch in June 2019

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater announced today that its Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) reached $20 billion in net assets, five years after its launch in June 2019.

From its creation, the Fund has innovated private debt investing through its multi-lender access to middle market direct loans, immediate capital deployment (daily), enhanced investor liquidity (quarterly), daily valuation, unmatched loan diversification, public disclosure of holdings (SEC filings), and investor convenience (access through multiple financial platforms).

"We would especially like to thank our lending partners, whose loan origination and underwriting provide the Fund access to the highest-quality corporate borrowers, and our RIA investors, who early-on understood the benefits from our innovative approach and were willing to place their trust in us," said Stephen L. Nesbitt, Cliffwater CEO.

"A dozen years ago, to considerable blowback, I said in an Institutional Investor article on alternatives that 'bigger is better.'1 Time has shown that alternative investment firms with good management and a scaled platform can access opportunities that are not available to smaller firms. We believe that the size advantage is especially true for direct lending and hope to demonstrate that in the years ahead," added Mr. Nesbitt.

1 "Bigger is Better, says Cliffwater's Stephen Nesbitt", Institutional Investor, April 30, 2012.

